Worst MMA Youtuber Cope of all time?

Anything Lucas Tracy says.
I don’t even know if it applies here i just can’t stand him.
The worst was when Islam beat Charles.Pretty much anything mma Guru has ever said
You should check out his reaction to Luque getting tko'd by buckley. The man had an absolute tantrumThe worst was when Islam beat Charles.
this guy is so stupid it's incredible, no understanding of anything despite watching and making """""""breakdowns""""""" of every card, same with mma guruAnything Lucas Tracy says.
I don’t even know if it applies here i just can’t stand him.