I think I've permanently fucked up my throat. I have chronic LPR now. It's the type of reflux that doesn't even cause heartburn most of the time. You just know it's happening when there's constant mucus buildup in your throat and it just gets tight.



When it started I noticed a ton of mucus to the point where I had to constantly swallow it while laying down at night. It was like never ending post nasal drip. Then my voice started giving out. It sounded like I had laryngitis for eight months straight. When it was at it's worst I could hardly talk and it was a giant strain to project my voice. Mind you, very few instances of heartburn through out all of this. It was just peptides leaking out into my esophagus.



Finally, when I finally had the cause nailed down I had to make some changes... I now sleep with a wedge pillow at night to stay elevated. I also eat slower. When I notice that my throat starts getting tight and mucus starts building up I take Gaviscon right away... and the good Gaviscon from England, not the trash they sell in the US. The stuff that's not approved by the FDA has sodium alginate in it and works like a charm.