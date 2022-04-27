Chad R. Thundercock
I devour steaks, drink cawfee, and bang your mom.
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2005
- Messages
- 15,922
- Reaction score
- 16,475
One time, I ate two pints of Ben and Jerry's (Cherry Garcia and Strawberry Cheesecake ftw) and an entire bag of family size Hot Cheetos. The next morning, I woke up with the nastiest acid regurgitation lodged in my throat and a wicked heartburn to match.
The pain was so unbearable. I thought I was getting the acid bath fatality from Reptiles in Mortal Kombat II. I thought my innards were going to slowly reveal themselves through the acid burn...
Don't ever mix dairy product with hot food, lol
