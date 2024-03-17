Rhood
Watched an episode on Netflix recently and realized how boring this show would be if it wasn't for a good editors.
I'm sure they have a ridiculous amount of footage to piece together, but nobody would watch this shit if they saw a bunch of soldiers crossing a bridge for 30 minutes.
There was a 3-seconds scene of several soldiers walking out of a trench which I believe was filmed for 20 minutes.
What makes this series so great is how the chief editor does a great job of keeping the watchers interested and not bored outta their fucking minds.
