Watched an episode on Netflix recently and realized how boring this show would be if it wasn't for a good editors.
I'm sure they have a ridiculous amount of footage to piece together, but nobody would watch this shit if they saw a bunch of soldiers crossing a bridge for 30 minutes.
There was a 3-seconds scene of several soldiers walking out of a trench which I believe was filmed for 20 minutes.
What makes this series so great is how the chief editor does a great job of keeping the watchers interested and not bored outta their fucking minds.

 
Ermm the camera technology wasn't that portable back.then......
 
RIP to my partners Zaydeh. He was a Jeweller in Russia that was captured and sent to Germany for you know what.

Lucky his journal and some of his pieces survived.

Such a waste of human life was that war so many innocents and young killed.
 
That was one of the better ww2 doc series to be honest. They have a new one on there now thats a notch below that one. I forget what the current ones theme is.
 
A majority of Soviet POWs captured by the Germans died in captivity. That's insane considering only about 1% of US and British POWs died in German captivity.
 
There's plenty of stories of Germans running to the western front to surrender to the Americans and Brits instead of the Soviets.

Only 5,000 of the 90,000 Germans captured at Stalingrad survived :eek:
 
Well that's because the Soviets weren't taking any prisoners at that point in the war.
And not to defend the USSR but the German 6th Army that was trapped in Stalingrad surrendered because they were literally starving to death.
 
Most did die due to injuries and the cold but the long march to the gulags certainly didnt help.
 
