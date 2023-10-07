Working in Tech startups

TLDR - what's the end goal of working in different startups? Trying to be a well-paid executive in one of them? If you had done it, do you end up retiring in a more established company, or start your own hustle?



Been job hopping for the last few years. One in this large San Francisco based startup that became a unicorn, lasted only a few months because of the shift they gave me. They had massive layoff, mid-2022 and now they've been hiring again. Another one in a Hong Kong based startup with had good product, but they essentially made me an accountant which is not in my skillset so I bounced. This current one I have been in for six months, has a really good trajectory in the Fintech space (think early Nubank) but I don't like it necessarily, but I learn and earn well.



I think the general consensus of working in startups is: the benefits would be high compensation packages, because the main way to get competent people from more established companies is by paying them well. The main con is that the workload can be toxic, and I'm lucky in this regard because I haven't experienced this yet six months in.



Now, I am sending my resumes out again, for other tech companies, maybe not in startup phase anymore, for a more long-term career movie. Not trying to rush anything, the earliest I want to have a new job is early 2024, latest in mid-2024.



I have stock options that could be worth a lot in the future, but is this really something employees stay for? Has anyone here made a good play with stock options?



I have never liked working after the pandemic because WFH sucks, so I shifted to hybrid work in this Fintech company. But my work sensibilities have dulled because of working out of my room for so long, I don't even know if I could go back to regular on-site work. But at least with hybrid work, there is some interaction which I miss, and if I get to a new company, hopefully there would be more of this.