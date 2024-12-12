Hey boys, hey!I am wrapping up my workweek and today, two of my buddies at the prison and I went out for our annual lunch. One is an attorney and one is in IT, but we have done this the past few years. I will say, I don't really get along with too many people like that here so I always look forward to it.It got me thinking; do you Sherbros have work friends?I have three that I'd spend time with outside of work, but for the most part, I come here, do my job, and head out.The other thing that is always in the back of my mind at this place is the females are like sharks and I am 2024's Mayberry's Most Believable Stories winner. They can smell that on me and I feel like I wear this post:like ratio like a scarlet letter.So tell me, bros! Do you have work friends?