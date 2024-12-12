Social Work friends

Hey boys, hey!

I am wrapping up my workweek and today, two of my buddies at the prison and I went out for our annual lunch. One is an attorney and one is in IT, but we have done this the past few years. I will say, I don't really get along with too many people like that here so I always look forward to it.

It got me thinking; do you Sherbros have work friends?

I have three that I'd spend time with outside of work, but for the most part, I come here, do my job, and head out.

The other thing that is always in the back of my mind at this place is the females are like sharks and I am 2024's Mayberry's Most Believable Stories winner. They can smell that on me and I feel like I wear this post:like ratio like a scarlet letter.

So tell me, bros! Do you have work friends?

Least as possible tbh.
But sometimes, you just hit it off with one of them.

At my current job,
I get along work wise with most,
But hang out outside of work with just one of them.
Go grab a beer almost every week together.
He likes to drink beer,
and he's a gentleman and a scholar just like me.
 
I've been at a new job for 2.5 years now and I'm not close with anyone. I still have 3 really good friends from my last job who I see though, so I'm ok with it. It might be nice to have friends here, but it keeps complications to a minimum not having any.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Least as possible tbh.
But sometimes, you just hit it off with one of them.

At my current job,
I get along work wise with most,
But hang out outside of work with just one of them.
Go grab a beer almost every week together.
He likes to drink beer,
and he's a gentleman and a scholar just like me.
It is easier to limit the number of friends you have at work imho. I am close friends with one girl here and she is 26 so the rumor mill is bananas. I like to be relatively unknown here even though I am higher up on the food chain.
 
yamahacrasher said:
I've been at a new job for 2.5 years now and I'm not close with anyone. I still have 3 really good friends from my last job who I see though, so I'm ok with it. It might be nice to have friends here, but it keeps complications to a minimum not having any.
I agree with this, man. In my 10+ years here, I have never went to any of the work events, and I take comfort in most people here barely knowing me. Professionally, I am WELL known, but personally, I am a mystery. What type of work are you in?
 
Red Beard said:
I agree with this, man. In my 10+ years here, I have never went to any of the work events, and I take comfort in most people here barely knowing me. Professionally, I am WELL known, but personally, I am a mystery. What type of work are you in?
I'm in a management position in manufacturing. It really does pay to keep the complications out of things.
 
Red Beard said:
It is easier to limit the number of friends you have at work imho. I am close friends with one girl here and she is 26 so the rumor mill is bananas. I like to be relatively unknown here even though I am higher up on the food chain.
Being friend with the opposite friend at work is a rough one.
Boss's daughter worked with me last summer as an intern,
we dated but never tell anyone,
Yet, co-workers still gossip about this a year later.
 
I work with a crew of 4 older guys, 2 younger guys and 2 girls my age. It's not so bad. Our lead has told me in the past that he wants to give me the reigns when he calls it a career, whenever that may be, but I have one of the girls trying her damnedest to take it so we'll see what the future holds.
 
Would advice to limit interaction,
especially in a profession where promotion are frequent.
things go south quickly when money is involved.
 
yamahacrasher said:
I'm in a management position in manufacturing. It really does pay to keep the complications out of things.
I was told as a youngster that I am at work to make money, not friends. I have found sometimes you can do both if the people you want to be friendly with are on the same wave length.
Sonny Qc said:
Being friend with the opposite friend at work is a rough one.
Boss's daughter worked with me last summer as an intern,
we dated but never tell anyone,
Yet, co-workers still gossip about this a year later.
I shit where I ate before and it was a disaster. Is she a co-worker now or did she move on from the company?
VinceArch said:
I work with a crew of 4 older guys, 2 younger guys and 2 girls my age. It's not so bad. Our lead has told me in the past that he wants to give me the reigns when he calls it a career, whenever that may be, but I have one of the girls trying her damnedest to take it so we'll see what the future holds.
So you kinda need to just be professional to prove you can be the leader.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Would advice to limit interaction,
especially in a profession where promotion are frequent.
things go south quickly when money is involved.
I was friendly with this female here and we actually went after the same job. She asked me to pull my paperwork and said if I was a friend I would lol. Bitch you're crazy and the funny thing is, neither of us got the promotion.
 
VinceArch said:
I work with a crew of 4 older guys, 2 younger guys and 2 girls my age. It's not so bad. Our lead has told me in the past that he wants to give me the reigns when he calls it a career, whenever that may be, but I have one of the girls trying her damnedest to take it so we'll see what the future holds.
I see her having an accident in the near future 😉
 
