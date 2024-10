AldoStillGoat said:



Tyron Woodley teases a return to MMA and says he's working on "a big MMA fight". When asked if it will be in the UFC, Woodley responds "I can't say anything yet"



Tyrone Woodley has one of the biggest fall from grace in MMA. Not just in terms of losses in the cage, but losses in other areas of life.He went from seriously the second best WW of all time to going on TV shows embarrassing himself by losing to chubby school teachers, getting his dick bit off by raccoon on a TV show, becoming a KO meme by Jake Paul, and having his unflattering sex tape leaked. This comeback will likely not end well