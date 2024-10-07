Wonderboy lost a step?

rstringer
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,703
- Reaction score
- 2,255
It appeared to me that he had lost a stop in that last fight. He barely thew front side kick and the strike + front end roundhouse was also missing. It looked like he was trying to finish the fight with one major high kick or punch which is not very characteristic of him.
Maybe it was the altitude but I can't see him being really competitive fighting this way.
Thoughts?
Maybe it was the altitude but I can't see him being really competitive fighting this way.
Thoughts?