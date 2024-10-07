Wonderboy lost a step?

It appeared to me that he had lost a stop in that last fight. He barely thew front side kick and the strike + front end roundhouse was also missing. It looked like he was trying to finish the fight with one major high kick or punch which is not very characteristic of him.

Maybe it was the altitude but I can't see him being really competitive fighting this way.

Thoughts?
 
Since he turned 40? Or since 2017 when he started going 4-7, getting stopped 3 times?
 
The kicks that you saw "Missing" were taken away by Buckley. His forward pressure didn't allow WB to kick nearly as much as he would have liked. Age/Losing a Step would be another factor. WB in his younger days would have been able to find the KO shot like he did with aggressive wrestlers like Hendricks and Ellenburger.

It was even on the scorecards but IMO WB should have been up 2-0. His skill is > Buckley's but Youth and Athleticism was > for Buckley.
 
Somewhere between a half a step to a step and a half. He's also not strong enough to fend off the grapplers in the division. He's still dangerous, but he's fading into the sunset.
 
Wonderboy was also fighting in orthodox stance for most of the fight. He doesn't throw lead leg with his left.
 
I would say he lost a side-step or two

Has abandoned lateral movement

He always was about landing the single blows accurately with power but the speed is disappearing so the power dissapates
 
I think offensively he still looked quick, but his reflexes have gone a bit defensively.
 
He is 6 - 7 years past his prime; he has lost step.
 
I expect it would be age discrimination and thus illeagal, but the UFC should honestly have a 40 year old age limit. I hate seeing a former great who's now older than his dad getting worked over by some jobber.

I know there are guys like Randy and Glover who did big things well into their 40s, but it's almost always a sad ending.
 
