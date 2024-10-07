Wonderboy lost a step?

The kicks that you saw "Missing" were taken away by Buckley. His forward pressure didn't allow WB to kick nearly as much as he would have liked. Age/Losing a Step would be another factor. WB in his younger days would have been able to find the KO shot like he did with aggressive wrestlers like Hendricks and Ellenburger.



It was even on the scorecards but IMO WB should have been up 2-0. His skill is > Buckley's but Youth and Athleticism was > for Buckley.