Womans MMA kill the momentum of every card.

I can name a handful of WMMA fighters who are exciting, such as Kayla harrison, rose, wei lei, rousey, nunes, but other than that I can absolutely not watch most of the WMMA fights. 90% of the fights are so boring, pillow fisted, low skilled, it absolutely kills the momentum of any card UFC puts out. WMMA fights are basically used as smoke breaks.

Oh I cant wait to watch Pennington vs whats her name again? They are the co-main? Really? This is just ridiculous. I'm not being sexist, it's just str8 facts.

And ESPN expects me to pay 100$ a year, for co-mains like this? Hahahaha
 
Another sexist sherbum. Doesn’t being a shit person ever get old
 
Yeah women can't fight at all. Painful to watch. Been that way since the beginning.

Liked Rouseys run that was cool.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Not really super excited for either. I do care about the title more mostly because it’s a title fight.

I’m most intrigued by Alex, Holland, and Kayla really
Click to expand...
So what's your point?

"I for one, cant wait to watch carla esparza the cookie monster"
 

The biggest issue is most of them lack the power to change the momentum of a fight with 1 or 2 punches.

It makes it predictable and boring and in most cases you already know who will win the decision after the first round, unless the judges are drunk
 
Here we go!!!

So you're telling me, you're genuinely excited for the co-main, over jose aldo? Really?
More excited about Kayla than Aldo, that's for sure
 
I agree it sucks but what is with you fuckers always calling it a smoke/piss break as if there isn't at least 15 minutes between fights
 
There're just so many more boring male fighters and fights. Again, you Incels are blind.
 
Aldo should have some hype in the building, the hug & rub to follow will buzzkill.

I wish it was a real PPV. $5 for each fight, you pay for the ones you want to view.
 
Definitely since I don't even watch them, I keep ducking in and out of the event.
 
There're just so many more boring male fighters and fights. Again, you I*n*c*e*l*s are blind.
 
