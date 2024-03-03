When I started dating the woman that eventually became my wife, she had about 17k in credit card debt from things her ex boyfriend bought. He basically maxed out his own credit cards then started using hers.
I don't think of it as him swindling her though. They were engaged so they were just starting to combine their finances, and they were both bad with money.
So I knew when I married her that I'd have to pay off that shit. Turns out she was worth every penny.
When men do it - she's a victim
When women do it - he's a sucker
You live and learn I guess. Well you hope. lol
That's actually one of the reasons scam artists get away with this kind of thing.
Victims feel so stupid in hindsight that they don't tell anyone. So it's actually good when people admit they were dumb and got scammed. It will help other people spot this stuff sooner.
But seriously, if you are dating someone who repeatedly asks for 1000s of dollars, and this person is not in college or supporting a family or whatever, do you not get a little suspicious the 2nd time they ask?