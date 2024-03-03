Relationship Woman Claims Ex-Boyfriend Swindled Her Out of $71,000

Has this ever happened to you in your experience with women or men?

Did you see those text messages?
That guy is an awful liar/story teller.

If you ignore his looks and only pay attention to how he's texting, you can tell that he lies like a 9 year old child.
This guy is worse than the Indian telemarketers claiming to be the police.
 
Last edited:
When I started dating the woman that eventually became my wife, she had about 17k in credit card debt from things her ex boyfriend bought. He basically maxed out his own credit cards then started using hers.

I don't think of it as him swindling her though. They were engaged so they were just starting to combine their finances, and they were both bad with money.

So I knew when I married her that I'd have to pay off that shit. Turns out she was worth every penny.
 
Thank you for the feel good story. Love it.
 
Happy ending. Nice one sir
 
One of those forensic or cold case files had an episode where the swindled her life savings away. Then he killed her aunt. Interesting story.
 
That's actually one of the reasons scam artists get away with this kind of thing.

Victims feel so stupid in hindsight that they don't tell anyone. So it's actually good when people admit they were dumb and got scammed. It will help other people spot this stuff sooner.
 
I would agree if this was some elaborate scam that he pulled off. This was just a women 4 months into a relationship handing over $71,000. In fact this is most likely more of an issue with her than the guy being a scam artist. She even said in that interview "the person I thought I was going to spend my life with". After four months?
 
Seems funny, as she doesnt come across as the typical victim. She is fairly attractve despite looking like shes had some plastic surgery (just my opinion).

But seriously, if you are dating someone who repeatedly asks for 1000s of dollars, and this person is not in college or supporting a family or whatever, do you not get a little suspicious the 2nd time they ask?
 
That's why I said this whole situation says more about her than anything. Most sane people would raise an eye brow. Even the interviewer gave her massive leeway with the comment "After 30,000 you didn't think something was wrong?". Most people would have had that thought after like 1,000.
 
People may call her dumb and delusional but fact is if you allow someone to push your buttons it's difficult to stop for a lot of people no matter intelligence. She is good looking and seems intelligent. It's good she comes forward with it.
 
