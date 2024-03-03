When I started dating the woman that eventually became my wife, she had about 17k in credit card debt from things her ex boyfriend bought. He basically maxed out his own credit cards then started using hers.



I don't think of it as him swindling her though. They were engaged so they were just starting to combine their finances, and they were both bad with money.



So I knew when I married her that I'd have to pay off that shit. Turns out she was worth every penny.