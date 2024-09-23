Law Woke Canadian court overrules 'biased' will that left $2.2 million to son, $630,000 to daughter

Keep in mind, the son's inheritance wasn't 2.2 million. This is the estimated amount the women's lawyer said he got in inheritance AND during their mother's lifetime.

"The court ordered the will amended to give Lam 85 per cent of a property that was initially split 50-50 in the will..."

This is some nanny state BS and overreach. Also pure greed on the woman's part using "sexism" as a legal weapon.


bc.ctvnews.ca

Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins

Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
1. I don't understand how the courts have the ability to do this.. mind blowing.

2. She was still left like $600K lol greedy
 
Sounds like mom was right. Lam sounds like a smart ambitious ball buster without a man.
 
You're talking without knowing much details.

We know one thing: the will was not respected.

“The victory is not so much monetary,” said Lam. “Really, this was more about saying it's not OK in terms of principle. That it's not OK to be treated to be a second-class citizen, to be treated any less, just because I was born a girl.”

lol. Of course it was about the money.
 
Lol at "lawyer up." Slick Willy should have just tossed her a couple 100k.

Don't necessarily agree with the court's decision but it's hilarious. Family sounds like a festival of cans.
 
From article-

Lam said she confronted her brother William, asking him: “How can you possibly … feel OK with this, just because you were born a boy?”

“He said, ‘Well, this is what mom wanted.’ And I said, ‘I know this is what mom wanted, but you can change it, you have the power to change this.’ He said, ‘I'm not going to change it.’ And the last words he said to me was: ‘Lawyer up.’ And that’s what I did.”
 
I highly doubt much of this is accurate. Remember, she "lawyered" up. That's about how I'd expect her story to sound.
 
That's only what she's claiming in the interview.

But the court itself and her lawyer said differently.

“It's not that the court found there was a difference in the diligence or the care that either child provided to their parent, rather that the household was this gendered household, and Mrs. Law, the deceased, held outdated beliefs as to what was the role and entitlements for a son versus the role and entitlements for a daughter,” said Girou.

Girou is the woman's lawyer.
 
Honestly this is hard to judge. Maybe the sister was a piece of shit and the son did a lot more than she did for the family. This is wild overreach but — it’s Canada so…

Even if they were 50-50 in care it’s still bullshit
 
the mom was narrowminded and unfair. Considering the daughter was looking after her in last few years of her life.
 
1- We've only heard one side of the story.
2- What you wrote changes nothing.
 
Lam, who was her mother's primary caregiver in her final years.
Click to expand...
Why? Let the brother take care of the dying witch.
 
Conservatives sure get mad when women aren't treated as inferior humans, don't they?
 
Canada is becoming such a fucked up place it's laughable.

What's next, spy cameras so that if the gov't sees a parent handing out money to their children in unequal amounts they swoop in and force equal distribution?

Holy fuck, I thought FOR SURE there was more to the story than the headline and the ruling would make more sense, but it doesn't seem to be that way.

A fucking court saying "we think YOUR thinking is out of date so WE get to decide how to spend YOUR money you have EARNED and took the trouble to explicitly state how you want it spent in a legally binding document, not YOU."

Have no idea how judges get selected in Canada -- do they get chosen by Trudeau? If so, holy shit he must be a wolf in sheep's clothing who's stacked the court with fucking lemming followers.
 
I may have shared this story before, but I heard a stand up comedian raise a very interesting point that when you ask a parent how much they love each of their kids, they will usually say "I love them all equally". But when you ask a kid how much they love their parents they will often say things like "my mom's ok, but my dad's a complete asshole, fuck him" and the like.

I'm lucky that I'm in a position to not give a shit about money, but I feel that if I got a lop-sided sum of an inheritance I could see a valid reason (my siblings are somewhat estranged from my parents, more so one than the other). But even if I got the short end of the stick, I wouldn't complain or go to court. It's THEIR fucking money, not mine. Maybe they feel some guilt over some things I might not even be aware of. But again, at the end of the day, it's THEIR MONEY. If they wanted to blow their life savings by buy a fucking high end Lamborghini and drive off a cliff fucking Thelma and Louise style that's their prerogative, because it's their money. I have zero entitlement to any of it unless they give it to me.
 
By the way, I do think often distilling a family dynamic is pretty indicative of some good life lessons applicable to broader society. As an example, a very close friend of mine is very financially successful and prudent with her money (doesn't live beyond her means) so she has a lot more in terms of financial assets than her sister, who chose to work in a low paying field (I'd say one sister makes about 5x the other, but the other gets by, despite drinking like a fish).

The better off one thinks that her parents are gonna "feel sorry" for her sister and give her a disproportionate amount of the inheritance to her.

So, the better off one is frustrated because she's like "what the fuck's the point of being responsible, sacrificing time and money for their Master's degree and being frugal instead of just blowing all your money YOLO style if someone else is just gonna give you money for living that way."

And honestly, I agree with her 100%, there is no good reason for parents, all else being equal, look to have equitable outcome for the kids who obviously have made very different monetary and career choices. Things like that make me a pretty financially conservative person for society as well... making main-street people that make good choices pay for others' credit card, or student debt or whatever else never gets my support.
 
