Keep in mind, the son's inheritance wasn't 2.2 million. This is the estimated amount the women's lawyer said he got in inheritance AND during their mother's lifetime.
"The court ordered the will amended to give Lam 85 per cent of a property that was initially split 50-50 in the will..."
This is some nanny state BS and overreach. Also pure greed on the woman's part using "sexism" as a legal weapon.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
bc.ctvnews.ca
