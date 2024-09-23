By the way, I do think often distilling a family dynamic is pretty indicative of some good life lessons applicable to broader society. As an example, a very close friend of mine is very financially successful and prudent with her money (doesn't live beyond her means) so she has a lot more in terms of financial assets than her sister, who chose to work in a low paying field (I'd say one sister makes about 5x the other, but the other gets by, despite drinking like a fish).



The better off one thinks that her parents are gonna "feel sorry" for her sister and give her a disproportionate amount of the inheritance to her.



So, the better off one is frustrated because she's like "what the fuck's the point of being responsible, sacrificing time and money for their Master's degree and being frugal instead of just blowing all your money YOLO style if someone else is just gonna give you money for living that way."



And honestly, I agree with her 100%, there is no good reason for parents, all else being equal, look to have equitable outcome for the kids who obviously have made very different monetary and career choices. Things like that make me a pretty financially conservative person for society as well... making main-street people that make good choices pay for others' credit card, or student debt or whatever else never gets my support.