WMMA Heayweight division?

What do you think?



Gotta be some fat bitches who are finna get down.



Another idea I had was:

No draws. In the event of a supposed draw, we transition to power-slop in the center of the octagon.

We slap till someone drops, then we have a conclusive winner.



The benefit of this system is that we'll lean towards heavy hitters with granite chins taking home the W (aka how MMA is supposed to be).



Any thoughts guys?