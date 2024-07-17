WMMA Heayweight division?

What do you think?

Gotta be some fat bitches who are finna get down.

Another idea I had was:
No draws. In the event of a supposed draw, we transition to power-slop in the center of the octagon.
We slap till someone drops, then we have a conclusive winner.

The benefit of this system is that we'll lean towards heavy hitters with granite chins taking home the W (aka how MMA is supposed to be).

Any thoughts guys?
 
There is no talent pool. So no.
 
Kia Stevens...
Could probably handle Dana's entire top 10 in the same night and maybe simultaneously.
 
I'd go for allowing them to use PEDs instead and have the PI get them juiced to the gills.
 
