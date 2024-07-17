WMMA Heayweight division?

ThePimblettEra
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2021
- Messages
- 1,221
- Reaction score
- 1,519
What do you think?
Gotta be some fat bitches who are finna get down.
Another idea I had was:
No draws. In the event of a supposed draw, we transition to power-slop in the center of the octagon.
We slap till someone drops, then we have a conclusive winner.
The benefit of this system is that we'll lean towards heavy hitters with granite chins taking home the W (aka how MMA is supposed to be).
Any thoughts guys?
Gotta be some fat bitches who are finna get down.
Another idea I had was:
No draws. In the event of a supposed draw, we transition to power-slop in the center of the octagon.
We slap till someone drops, then we have a conclusive winner.
The benefit of this system is that we'll lean towards heavy hitters with granite chins taking home the W (aka how MMA is supposed to be).
Any thoughts guys?