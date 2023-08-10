WMMA Discussion #29

Silva/BoomShakalakaLova:, Shakalak is a grappler with good takedowns, Silva is a kickyboxy with bad takedown defence, this is an easy choice.Kish/Avsaragova:, I think Avsaragova has potential to be a good fighter but I'm not sure she's all that interested in fulfilling that potential and this is her toughest opponent yet by some margin...////Miller/Santos:, Santos has better striking and a judo base (was on the national team like Ribas) so she should be able to keep it standing and outstrike Miller, on the other hand she might also judo throw Miller onto her own back and get choked so there's that.Ruiz/Amorim:, Amorim looks physically weak and gassed after 1 round last time but nonetheless she has good subs and Ruiz has the perfect style to wrestling throw Amorim onto her own back and get choked so there's that.Viana/Lucindo:, Viana has somehow won multiple UFC fights although looking at the record they're all sub-UFC level fighters (Sorry, Jinh. You're still the ultimate woman to me) (plus we all know that was a fluke...). Lucindo actually has skillz so she should easily outstrike Poly and win, although there's always some chance she'll randomly get on top and get armbarred at some point during the fight so there's that...