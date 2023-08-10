WMMA Discussion #29

PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
27,014
Reaction score
67,977
Welcome! This is the discussion of all things women's mixed martial arts.

Here we can chill, post and discuss the latest news, matchups and fights, and everything WMMA worldwide. This is the 29th such thread. Kudos to all who keep these threads going.

Guidelines:
- General Forum Rules apply
- No flaming
- No unfounded accusations
- No fighter bashing (especially if repetitive or extreme)
- Please keep the conversation friendly and civil.

Cheers and have fun!
 
Thursday August 10, 2023

[BOXING] Boxing Insider Promotions: Pirotton vs. Burns
NYC, New York, USA
Main Card – YouTube – 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT
Christina Cruz vs. Nancy Franco

[BARE KNUCKLE BOXING] BYB 19: Brawl in the Pines
Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA
Main Card – beIN Sports Xtra – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Casie Dees vs. Jessika Smith

Friday August 11

[BARE KNUCKLE BOXING] BKFC 48: Dodson vs. Ridge
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Main Card – iPPV (Fite+) – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

[MMA] Bellator 298: Storley vs. Ward
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA
Main Card – Showtime – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT
Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish
Dayana Silva vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

Saturday August 12

[MMA] UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Main Card – ESPN / ESPN+ – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Preliminary Card – ESPN / ESPN+ – 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
Montserrat Ruiz vs. Jaqueline Amorim
Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

more here: https://grabakahitman.com/
 
I'm hoping Avsaragova does something other than just stuffing takedowns and waiting to throw a right cross, otherwise her fight against Kish is really going to suck. Maybe she actually wrestles this time. Or throws some kicks. With her wrestling background she can mix things up and mess up most of the women on Bellator's roster, but she fights way too safe & predictable and ends up with a bunch of split decisions instead.
 
Weekend picks

Bellator
Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish. Avsaragova
Dayana Silva vs. Ekaterina Shakalova. Shakalova

UFC
Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo. Viana
Montserrat Ruiz vs. Jaqueline Amorim. Ruiz
Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos. Santos
 
ufc picks this week:
- miller v. santos: I had to look up what a "kesa gatame leg americana" was since santos has two of them - and there's no way she's gonna hit that in the UFC. also santos has a split dec loss to jena bishop, who I think trains at alliance (miller's gym) in san diego. miller by sub.



- ruiz v. amorim: speaking of scarf holds - yay montserrat ruiz is back! any excuse to re-watch the cheyanne buys fight really, that shit is always hilarious. on this rewatch I really admired how good ruiz's technique is - plus she's tiny to begin with - short arms for tighter chokes, lower centre of gravity means harder to sweep = killer move. will ruiz hit this on amorim? probably not, but I would squeal with delight if she did. amorim might have a good coach, but I think she rushed into the UFC and will continue to pay for it. ruiz by dec.

- viana v. lucindo: it is impossible to pick a polyana viana fight! impossible!!! lucindo only looked bad against southpaw brogan walker. I honestly have no idea what's gonna happen, so I guess it's viana by sub.
 

Jackonfire said:
From a personal point of view, it would be a shame to lose your contributions to these threads. I often enjoy reading your breakdowns and hope you reconsider.






But your choices in the 80's music thread?









 
Silva/BoomShakalakaLova: Shakalova DEC, Shakalak is a grappler with good takedowns, Silva is a kickyboxy with bad takedown defence, this is an easy choice.

Kish/Avsaragova: Kish DEC, I think Avsaragova has potential to be a good fighter but I'm not sure she's all that interested in fulfilling that potential and this is her toughest opponent yet by some margin...

////

Miller/Santos: Santos DEC, Santos has better striking and a judo base (was on the national team like Ribas) so she should be able to keep it standing and outstrike Miller, on the other hand she might also judo throw Miller onto her own back and get choked so there's that.

Ruiz/Amorim: Amorim SUB, Amorim looks physically weak and gassed after 1 round last time but nonetheless she has good subs and Ruiz has the perfect style to wrestling throw Amorim onto her own back and get choked so there's that.

Viana/Lucindo: Lucindo DEC, Viana has somehow won multiple UFC fights although looking at the record they're all sub-UFC level fighters (Sorry, Jinh. You're still the ultimate woman to me :() (plus we all know that was a fluke... :mad:). Lucindo actually has skillz so she should easily outstrike Poly and win, although there's always some chance she'll randomly get on top and get armbarred at some point during the fight so there's that...
 

Ruiz weighed in at 113, is that a UFC record?

Update: Well I was hoping someone would do the work, lol. Did check the usual suspects: Cifers, Tecia, Loma, Taylor etc and can't find a lighter weigh-in. Wonder how much weight she was giving away in the actual scrap.
 

Bellator

Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish. Kish cruised to the unanimous decision. Uncharacteristically for Avsaragova she had little offensive output and no takedown attempts. Seemed like something was wrong with her physically and / or mentally.

Dayana Silva vs. Ekaterina Shakalova. Shakalova stuck and moved, getting the better of Silva in the first two rounds. Silva had more success in round three but it wasn't enough. Shakalova compensated for her reach disadvantage by darting in and out and maintaining a high volume while threatening takedowns, reminding me of Felicia Spencer in her prime.
 
