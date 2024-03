Fengxian said: My condolences bro. I have seen you talked about your parents before, how one of your sibling took advantage of them and you save them iirc, and though I dont remember the details I remember thinking you're a good guy. Click to expand...

Thanks Bro! Probably deserves a thread of it's own, I'm just too emotionally spent to do Mom justice at this point though. In the end, she spent the last 15 days at a hospice facility with zero hydration/nutrition. Right now it's difficult to accept that those were her wishes since she fought off death so long. The decade long journey through Parkinsons/alzheimers/dementia was absolutely brutal.PSA: As us Sherbro's age, so do our parents. This is a link to spotting the signs of Elder Abuse on the National Institute on Aging website. https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/elder-abuse/spotting-signs-elder-abuse