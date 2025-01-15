  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

With the Enigmatic GFL draft about a week away: Best/Worst Case Scenarios?

The GFL is an intriguing, but overall unknown, entity right now. The draft is about a week away. Assuming there even is a draft and the general production goes without a hitch, what are the best- and worst-case scenarios to you? In other words, what would be a pleasant surprise when it comes to the "teams" and what would make you immediately lose faith in the org? I'll leave my opinions out for now as to not sway any opinions.
 
I'm kinda looking forward to how this thing plays out tbh. I don't care what anyone says lmao.

Anyways, elephant in the room. Whether we are looking at best or worst case scenario, some of the older guys like Gustafsson, OSP, and JDS will get drafted and ending up on a team at some point. For example, JDS wouldn't be that bad of a pick because he's currently a Gamebred Bare Knuckle champ. Guys like OSP, Rockhold, and Gus while they haven't looked good in years, they're still coming off runs in the UFC and have name value.

I absolutely do not see more egregious cases like Frank Mir with half an arm or Wanderlei Silva with admitted CTE symptoms getting drafted. If they do, I'll eat my shoe.

The roster will be made up mostly of up-and-comers.
 
I don't think they would announce all these names being involved with them if they weren't planning on drafting the majority of these fighters. I'm not against the old timers fighting amongst eachother but like everyone else im skeptical as hell that this is going to go anywhere longterm.
 
