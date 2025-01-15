With the Enigmatic GFL draft about a week away: Best/Worst Case Scenarios?

I'm kinda looking forward to how this thing plays out tbh. I don't care what anyone says lmao.



Anyways, elephant in the room. Whether we are looking at best or worst case scenario, some of the older guys like Gustafsson, OSP, and JDS will get drafted and ending up on a team at some point. For example, JDS wouldn't be that bad of a pick because he's currently a Gamebred Bare Knuckle champ. Guys like OSP, Rockhold, and Gus while they haven't looked good in years, they're still coming off runs in the UFC and have name value.



I absolutely do not see more egregious cases like Frank Mir with half an arm or Wanderlei Silva with admitted CTE symptoms getting drafted. If they do, I'll eat my shoe.



The roster will be made up mostly of up-and-comers.