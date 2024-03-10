"With a win over Tom Aspinall.." UFC Broadcast Flub

Did anyone just see that during the Blaydes intro video from Anik?

Anik mentioned Blaydes big win over Aspinall and they showed the replay of Tom falling and grabbing his knee LMFAO

WTF???

Bro got injured.. it wasn't even a real fight, Jon! It was 15 seconds!! <45>

I get the technicalities of what happened, but unfortunately Aspinall couldn't continue while Blaydes could, so it gets registered as a win for Blaydes.

They should just run it back.
 
Freak Injury TKO in 15 seconds, may be on his record, but I doubt Blaydes goes around telling folk 'I beat Tom Aspinall In 15 seconds' seriously. Would be fun to run it back but Tom just blew through Pavlovich, who smashed Blaydes with the same ease in his last loss.
 
Not debating at all that it was a win. It was a win.

I'm debating the validity of describing it as some kind of showcase victory worth mentioning, and showing the replay of Tom falling and grabbing his torn knee.
 
He clearly tore it on the kick to the thigh.. soon as he put it back down after that, he fell.
 
I can completely agree with your take on it.
 
Could have been worse, imagine if they had decided the fight would go to early decision instead of a tko or no contest because Tom’s British and the fight happened over there
 
Bro, he literally mentioned it was fifteen seconds and we all know what happened. This really worth a thread man?
 
