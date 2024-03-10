"With a win over Tom Aspinall.." UFC Broadcast Flub

USA!USA!
Country Over Party
A TKO win is a TKO win. He wasn't wrong.
I get the technicalities of what happened, but unfortunately Aspinall couldn't continue while Blaydes could, so it gets registered as a win for Blaydes.
They should just run it back.
Watch the fight. Blaydes punched Tom into that injury.
Facts.
Love both Tom and Blaydes. They both deserve the rematch.
I can completely agree with your take on it.Not debating at all that it was a win. It was a win.
I'm debating the validity of describing it as some kind of showcase victory worth mentioning, and showing the replay of Tom falling and grabbing his torn knee.