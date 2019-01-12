Witch House/Hardwave/Phonk

Discovered this sub-genre not to long ago. Was playing a game called "Ruiner" and the soundtrack was very dark and ambient but sounded like a D&B version of Industrial. I was immediately drawn to the dark cyber undertones, droning bass, ethereal almost incoherent vocals and otherworldly melodies.

A few more words on the definition of Witch House
  • Witch house is an occult-themed dark electronic music microgenre and visual aesthetic that emerged in the late 2000s and early 2010s.[1] The music is heavily influenced by chopped and screwed hip-hop soundscapes, industrial and noise experimentation, and features use of synthesizers, drum machines, obscure samples, droning repetition and heavily altered, ethereal, indiscernible vocals.
Influences and style
Witch house applies techniques rooted in chopped and screwed hip-hop—drastically slowed tempos with skipping, stop-timed beats[8]—from artists such as DJ Screw,[9] coupled with elements from other genres such as ethereal wave, noise, drone, and shoegaze.[10][11][12][text–source integrity?] Witch house is also influenced by 1980s post-punk inspired bands including Cocteau Twins, The Cure, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and The Opposition,[13] as well as being heavily influenced by certain industrial and experimental bands, Psychic TV and Coil.[14][15] The use of hip-hop drum machines, noise atmospherics, creepy samples,[16] dark synthpop-influenced lead melodies, dense reverb, and heavily altered, distorted, and pitched down vocals are the primary attributes that characterize the genre's sound. The genre rose to prominence in the early 2010s with renewed interest in individually produced electronic music and internet subcultures- rising with the increasing tide of genres such as seapunk and vaporwave.

Witch-House music has been quoted as being provocative and transgressive in nature, "like pop music wafting out of Castle Dracula". The genre is characterized as oozy, dark, transgressive, and that which blends the line between abrasive and harmonic[17][18]. As artist Nurgul Jones states[19]

“ The easiest way I can find to describe witch house comes from this scene takes place at the start of the movie Blade (you know, the one with the vampires), where there are a bunch of vampires in a club amid humans. All of a sudden, in the midst of dancing, the movie slows down and blood starts spraying from the ceiling, much to the glee of the vamps and horror of the humans. Like a heavy, pulsating blood-beat. ”
Many artists in the genre have released slowed-down and backmasked remixes of pop and hip-hop songs,[9] or long mixes of different songs that have been slowed down significantly.
Some of my personal stand out tracks.

Careful to headphone users




 
Someone said witchhouse?

Time for me to flood the thread

Very popular in russia(most witchhouse songs are in russian)





 
The first song in OP reminds me a lot of late 90's/early 2000's industrial gothic metal without the guitars and vocals and such.
The second reminds me of the dark ambient (the non-electronic genre) stuff, I like it as it's not dancey.
The fourth song reminds me a bit of the main theme from CHUD. I like it as well.
The last one (and I think some of the genre so far) I'm getting a vibe similar to that song Breed by Snake River Conspiracy off of the soundtrack to the movie Valentine. I get a lot of vibes from late 90's to early 2000's industrial and gothic industrial and related music from this genre as a whole. It's actually a bit nostalgic even though I wasn't a superfan of those genres or anything.
 
Some of these songs remind me of that band Coil, from the 80s
 
