deadshot138
Tornadoes spotted in Illinois, Wisconsin during rare winter severe weather threat
It may be February, but Chicago and Milwaukee experienced weather more typical of spring, with thunderstorms that triggered warnings on Thursday, with hail and even tornadoes.
www.foxweather.com
Okay we've reached Day After Tomorrow levels of climate crisis at this point. A tornado in February in the Midwest is unheard of. This is just the tip of the (melted) iceberg. Hope you guys are ready for some shit.