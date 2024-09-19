Winter is still a few months from now, but here's a preview.

Can't wait for winter. Ours are nice down here. Sorry for you Canuckians though.
 
I'm in MN so winters are pretty freaking brutal. MN is the coldest state in the lower 48 and some places get over 100inches of snow here. Last year was a very warm and relatively low amount of snow so probably going to get hit bad this year.

A few years ago we had so much snow our snow blower couldn't throw it over the snow bank to get it off the driveway. Had 10ft snow banks. Driving to work is very interesting out here in rural areas in the winter. Sometimes they don't blow the roads for 3-4 days so good luck! I have ridden my snowmobile to work before. Used to ride snowmobile to school to when I was a kid. Sorta get use to it here as it's cold here from like October through May sometimes.
 
