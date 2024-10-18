Winter is setting in, and of course my Furnace is acting up.

As if the price of oil isn't bad enough, It got in the 30's last night so i decided to turn the furnace on. Still had a 1/4 tank of oil from last season, so no need to bleed or anything, but after running for an hour or so i noticed the thermostat temp was still below what i had it set to. I go down to check, and theres a LOCKOUT water low on the Aquasmart controller. Tried to do a reset by holding the enter/reset button for 5 seconds but not resetting. I shut it off for a few hours and its working again but the lockout water low error is showing up intermittently and auto resetting. I turned it off for the night and will have to look into it tomorrow when i can watch it closely. I am leaning toward a faulty 2 in 1 low water/temp sensor. I don't think its a bad ground since nothing has changed in over 10 years.
 
