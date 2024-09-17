Winning a decision from bottom

Megatronlee
How many times has it been done? Any examples of it in modern Mma?
It feels like a ghost story these days
That wasn't a decision loldidn't aleksei oleinik get an ezekiel choke from bottom ?
Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza and Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee if I remember correctly.
Bas won vs Kevin from bottom, it was a bad decision though.How many times has it been done? Any examples of it in modern Mma?
It feels like a ghost story these days
Oh dammit, I guess I shoulda scanned the thread first, I'm a lazy fuck.Bas vs Randleman
Tony v s Castiloclay guida vs diego sanchez
tony vs alpha male lw guy
Hendricks was robbed in that fightNeil Magny vs Johnny Hendricks