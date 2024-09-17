Winning a decision from bottom

The best example I can think of is Rick Story versus Mike Pyle -- Story was getting takedowns but Pyle was landing the better offense from his back (not really threatening with subs, but very active). I could've sworn the judges were gonna give it to Story but luckily (imo) they gave it to Pyle which I found to be awesome (it was a split decision).
 
Krimzon said:
clay guida vs diego sanchez
tony vs alpha male lw guy
Click to expand...
Tony v s Castilo

Condit vs Ellenberger

Big Nog vs Rodriguez but didn't watch and people agree it was a pride vs ufc robery.

Almost never happens. Gravity is strong.
 
A lot of folks thought Torres should have got the nod against Demetrius because of his work off his back. He didn't though, so this post is irrelevant.

Wonder what it would have done for Miguel's career had the judges scored it for him.
 
Very rare.

Castillo talking about how he controlled Tony was pretty funny.



"I controlled a grown man on his back, he couldn't get up. If we were in prison he would be in trouble. ...mom Im sorry"

Joe- "Danny Castillo ladies and gentlemen!"

Going way back I seem to recall Mousasi out striking King Mo off his back and losing anyway.
(Honestly dont recall if it was the right call, just sort of recall that as a "Yeah you just can't win off your back" moment)
 
Last edited:
Tony lost to Danny Castillo and got gifted a decision that way and he thought he had a chance against khabib lmao
 
Shevchenko should've got the decision in the Nunes rematch due to her bottom work in the 5th round

But instead the judges gave the rd to Nunes for doing nothing but laying on Shevchenko eating strikes
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Mousasi was doing it in the first two rounds vs Queen Mo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,542
Messages
56,202,061
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top