Wimbledon 2024

starts on Monday!
Jannik Sinner (22) (ITA) is favourite to win the Men's Singles
and Aryna Sabalkenko (26) (BLR) is favourite to win the Women's Singles.
Novak Djokovic (now 37) will be competing. As last year, Federer has the most men's Wimbledons (eight), while Novak is on seven. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), last year's champion, will kick off the action on Centre Court against Mark Lajal (EST). Sabalenka and Sinner are both on Court One on Monday too. Jack Draper (22) and Raducanu (21) are the top singles players representing the UK.
(Obnoxiously, on Twitter this video plays, but on here it pops up a webpage.)
I'm hoping for a strong performance from Katie Boulter.
Men's Seeds:
(1) Jannik Sinner (ITA)
(2) Novak Djokovic (SRB)
(3) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
(4) Alexander Zverev (GER)
(5) Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
(6) Andrey Rublev (RUS)
(7) Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
(8) Casper Ruud (NOR)
(9) Alex de Minaur (AUS)
(10)Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Women's Seeds
(1) Iga Swiatek (POL)
(2) Coco Gauff (USA)
(3) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
(4) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
(5) Jessica Pegula (USA)
(6) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
(7) Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
(8) Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
(9) Maria Sakkari (GRE)
(10) Ons Jabeur (TUN)