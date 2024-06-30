Wimbledon 2024

Hard to predict what will happen tbh. Novak has an easy 1st few rounds to get some match practice, but that doesn't mean he will find his form. Rune could be tough in the 4R given how he played at the French and then he has Hurkacz/De Minaur in the QF. Hurkacz in particular would probably beat Novak unless Novak is playing close to his best. He's 5th favourite for a reason.



Between Alcaraz/Sinner, Alcaraz has a very easy draw up until the semis (there's really just Bublik and Paul, but Bublik is out of form) and has proven to be the better big match player. Not to mention he won Wimbledon last year.



Sinner has a pretty deep quarter, but there isn't any one guy who is likely to give him much trouble with how consistent he has been this year. After that, I still think his mental strength is unproven in big matches. He won the AO, but Novak played, in his own words, one of his worst slam matches ever and Med was absolutely gassed after 2 sets in the final.