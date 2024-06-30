  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Wimbledon 2024

wimbledon_tournimage.jpg


starts on Monday!

Jannik Sinner (22) (ITA) is favourite to win the Men's Singles

GettyImages-1967613685.jpg


and Aryna Sabalkenko (26) (BLR) is favourite to win the Women's Singles.

GettyImages-1956771406.jpg


Novak Djokovic (now 37) will be competing. As last year, Federer has the most men's Wimbledons (eight), while Novak is on seven. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), last year's champion, will kick off the action on Centre Court against Mark Lajal (EST). Sabalenka and Sinner are both on Court One on Monday too. Jack Draper (22) and Raducanu (21) are the top singles players representing the UK.

(Obnoxiously, on Twitter this video plays, but on here it pops up a webpage.)



I'm hoping for a strong performance from Katie Boulter.


Men's Seeds:

(1) Jannik Sinner (ITA)
(2) Novak Djokovic (SRB)
(3) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
(4) Alexander Zverev (GER)
(5) Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

(6) Andrey Rublev (RUS)
(7) Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
(8) Casper Ruud (NOR)
(9) Alex de Minaur (AUS)
(10)Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)


Women's Seeds

(1) Iga Swiatek (POL)
(2) Coco Gauff (USA)
(3) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
(4) Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
(5) Jessica Pegula (USA)

(6) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
(7) Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
(8) Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
(9) Maria Sakkari (GRE)
(10) Ons Jabeur (TUN)
 
I'd like to see Sinner take it but wouldn't mind Novak or Alcaraz winning either. Sinner won Halle a week ago. Novak has a fortunate draw as Alcaraz and Sinner are in the same half.

Swiatek's on a roll but has struggled on grass. Wouldn't mind seeing her win as well.
 
Hard to predict what will happen tbh. Novak has an easy 1st few rounds to get some match practice, but that doesn't mean he will find his form. Rune could be tough in the 4R given how he played at the French and then he has Hurkacz/De Minaur in the QF. Hurkacz in particular would probably beat Novak unless Novak is playing close to his best. He's 5th favourite for a reason.

Between Alcaraz/Sinner, Alcaraz has a very easy draw up until the semis (there's really just Bublik and Paul, but Bublik is out of form) and has proven to be the better big match player. Not to mention he won Wimbledon last year.

Sinner has a pretty deep quarter, but there isn't any one guy who is likely to give him much trouble with how consistent he has been this year. After that, I still think his mental strength is unproven in big matches. He won the AO, but Novak played, in his own words, one of his worst slam matches ever and Med was absolutely gassed after 2 sets in the final.
 
come on iga and elena i want to see mirra do good. and on man side skinner
 
Hurkacz out. Apparently injured his knee down 2 sets to 1 in the 4th set TB. That's a lucky break for Novak.
 
War coco and djoker. Lol at Osakan getting bodied in the second round.
 
Good match between Alcarez and Tiafoe. Alcarez has won 12 of his 13 5th sets, that’s wild.
 
Popyrin could be a decent test for Novak, especially if he’s serving well.

Some good potential round of 16 matches.
 
