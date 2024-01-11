William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes March 16th DAZN Golden Boy

podsox said: Anybody been to cosmopolitan in Vegas for a boxing event? I’m going to be in Vegas. Thinking about going. Tickets are extremely cheap Click to expand...

I have …. It’s a smaller venue … theater style … cool setting for fights … no bad seats in the place … I usually try to get balcony tickets on the first row if possible and you’ll have a better view than the lower level … I might go to this one … waiting on at least what is the co main before buying mine