Yet he didn’t even take his clothes of while stepping on the scale, still weighing in 3 lbs under the Featherweight-limit:
*Fight has been cancelled
William Gomis Pulled From UFC 301 Following Strange Weight Cutting Issue
A Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter has been forced out of his match after a bad weight cut, but not for the reason one might expect.
www.sherdog.com
