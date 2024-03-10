Will we ever see another 200-210 pounds HW champ?

Naoya#1
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2020
- Messages
- 841
- Reaction score
- 495
Or is Wilder the last breed?
Wilder was like 213 against 240 Parker.
206 against (Wilder was sick during fightn night) Fury first fight.
Im not sure but didnt Foreman say something like "a 220 pounds champ will come" and his name is Wilder.
