Will we be able to resurrect the dead in the future?

In the 3 Body Problem books, it wasn't even a debate on whether the Trisolarans could rebuild a human from just a brain in a bottle. Humans knew that they were so far ahead in science advancement that it was a given that they could.



Earth humans were afraid that the Trisolarans would come to Earth and torture the people in ways that we could not yet comprehend. People were offing themselves in fear of that possibility. But some have come to the conclusion that even killing yourself would not save you. The Trisolarans would just revive you from the dead and THEN torture you. One person went down in the deepest cave he could find on Earth and detonated explosives to the entire entrance. He was buried under hundreds of millions of tons of rock. But even that can't stop the Trisolarans for even a second.



Do you think humans will be able to resurrect the dead in the future? From literally ashes. Or even from nothing.



Even if humans wouldn't be able to figure it out in a thousand years, what about in a million years? A billion? A quintillion?