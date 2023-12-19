cottagecheesefan
Due to inciting insurrection
Big surprise, democracy at it's finest from "the big guy".
Can the US Supreme Court strike this down?
Woke constitution.
You’ll be able to tell he knows his shit by all the caps.I'm sure Trump's 3AM tweet about it will be measured, well thought out and show proper deference to the Constitution he loves so much...
The USSC will shoot this down the minute it enters the court. Pathetic!
I'll throw my support behind this assessment as wellI actually agree with Boatright’s dissent here:
“In the absence of an insurrection-related conviction, I would hold that a request to disqualify a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a proper cause of action under Colorado’s election code”.
If he’s convicted of some J6 related felonies then fair game.