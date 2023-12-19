Elections Will Trump be on the primary and/or general ballot? (SCOTUS says Trump will remain 9-0)

Gotta protect Our Democracy™ from the poors not doing what they're told. 3 straight elections of spying on the opposing candidate, changing the rules just a few months before the election and suppressing true information from voters to rig the outcome, and now trying to prosecute the opposition candidate and remove him from ballot so they can rig another election to install a corpse with a 38% approval rating and 56% disapproval.

Becoming China but with more violent crime to own the chuds.
 
Big surprise, democracy at it's finest from "the big guy".​
Can the US Supreme Court strike this down?
Can appeal it to the Supreme Court on 1/4, can’t see them NOT taking it up and over turning it. Pretty dumb move from the democrats, as this is one of the more blatant “lawfare” cases to just get the trump team to burn legal money.

Will end up only rallying more independents to his cause, especially as the world gets closer to ww3 and the border is overran, and they realize more and more the weaponization of government and the judicial system

They saw Trump taking over the swing states (Colorado is a potential swing state), had to do everything they can, since the indictments and civil cases aren’t working
 
Damn GOATnald was a shoe in to win Colorado imo. At least now if he wins the election people can point to the popular vote being lopsided in favor of Bidgoat and blame the system.
 
I actually agree with Boatright’s dissent here:

“In the absence of an insurrection-related conviction, I would hold that a request to disqualify a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a proper cause of action under Colorado’s election code”.

If he’s convicted of some J6 related felonies then fair game.
 
The USSC will shoot this down the minute it enters the court. Pathetic!
Saw that all 7 of the Colorado justices are democrats, but still had 3 disagree. Want to see their dissenting opinion(s), but can’t find them yet.

Plus this same case has been brought in several states, struck down in all and gonna be ruled in by state supreme courts. There will be so many conflicting opinions, gonna be a mess, no way Supreme Court doesn’t take it
 
I'll throw my support behind this assessment as well
 
