Will the UFC FINALLY make Kai Karen France vs Manuel Kape?

ArtardFiesta said: kai probably gets a title shot with a win this weekend

That'd just be awful. Sure, he's #4 after getting lots of momentum 2021-22 with wins over Bontorin, Garbrandt, and Askarov, but then he lost the interim to Moreno, was out for a year, lost to Albazi and was out for another year. Beating the most recent contender just shouldn't be enough.Albazi is returning from his neck injury soon and Taira is fighting Royval in Oct. Those have just GOT to be better optionsThat, I fully agree with. Why not at that point, they're both in no-mans land then