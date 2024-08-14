Will the UFC FINALLY make Kai Karen France vs Manuel Kape?

After the anti-climatic “grudge” match between Kape vs Mokaev, it would be great to revisit this match up.

There seems to be real disdain between France and Kape and I don’t see it being a grappling/position battle with the boos raining down from the crowd.

Should be an entertaining battle between these two.
 
They tried to book him a couple of times in Australia. He always gets injured or something. He is fighting soon and I don't think there will be another OZ card for a while. Those two guys are going to have to sit out.
 
NoSmilez said:
They tried to book him a couple of times in Australia. He always gets injured or something. He is fighting soon and I don't think there will be another OZ card for a while. Those two guys are going to have to sit out.
Maybe they could fight in a neutral spot?
 
ArtardFiesta said:
kai probably gets a title shot with a win this weekend
That'd just be awful. Sure, he's #4 after getting lots of momentum 2021-22 with wins over Bontorin, Garbrandt, and Askarov, but then he lost the interim to Moreno, was out for a year, lost to Albazi and was out for another year. Beating the most recent contender just shouldn't be enough.

Albazi is returning from his neck injury soon and Taira is fighting Royval in Oct. Those have just GOT to be better options

ArtardFiesta said:
makes sense of kai loses.
That, I fully agree with. Why not at that point, they're both in no-mans land then
 
DiazSlap said:
Who ya got?
It's tough. Asakura has undoubtedly progressed since their fights, but he won a split decision in 2018, then was finished by Kape in 2019. Neither is the same fighter today. Kai has a habit of fighting top guys in Japan more than once, and splitting those fights, winning one and losing the other. I lean Kape, bc he's acclimated to fighting in a cage and under the Unified Rules. I hope Kai does well in the West, though. He's got everything necessary to be a big star outside of Japan, save he probably needs to brush up on his English.
 
