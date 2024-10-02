Will the UFC ever make any changes?

DiazSlap
Most would agree, UFC has become kind of stale recently.
But Pink Goof and Co. do not seem motivated to freshen up the product.
Cartoonish Dinosaur Buffer and Leg Kicks Compromised/Screeching Rogan needed to be replaced like yesterday.
Also the ring girls need to be addressed and some need to go.
These things would help. Just sayin’…
PS: DC literally adds nothing and is usually drunk and getting fatter.
Dom Cruz thinks he is smarter than he actually is and needs to high step on out.
