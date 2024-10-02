Will the UFC ever make any changes?

"Leg kicks" is the best thing about Rogan, not that that's saying much. Sure, he gets overexcited about them, but that's a lot better than when he gets overexcited about glancing and blocked shots to the body or head, which feels like it happens dozens of times a fight, or when he gets overexcited about "locked in" or "tight" submission attempts right when they're being broken, slipped, or released.



And as someone with a taekwondo black belt he really should know better than to use the term "spinning back kick" for a back kick; it's like NFL announcers who call every end-around a reverse. An actual spinning back kick in MMA would be one of the craziest, most insane strikes ever in the highly unlikely event it actually landed.