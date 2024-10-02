Will the UFC ever make any changes?

Most would agree, UFC has become kind of stale recently.

But Pink Goof and Co. do not seem motivated to freshen up the product.

Cartoonish Dinosaur Buffer and Leg Kicks Compromised/Screeching Rogan needed to be replaced like yesterday.

Also the ring girls need to be addressed and some need to go.

These things would help. Just sayin’…

PS: DC literally adds nothing and is usually drunk and getting fatter.

Dom Cruz thinks he is smarter than he actually is and needs to high step on out.
 
Yes, Ariany and Brittany need to be put out to pasture and move on to some real housewives reality show.


I think instant rematches need to be the exception and not the norm. Plus bring in knees to grounded opponents to spice up the ground game
 
All I hear is you complaining!?
 
I haven't seen Arianny or Brittany in quite a while so they might actually be gone. Agreed that Dana, Joe and Buffer all need to go. The product will benefit from it.
 
They will make changes when they think it will make them money, or lose them money if they don't.
 
New rule. If in the mounted position, if you mushroom slap your opponent, you win.

It will be called a DKO.
 
I wouldn’t mind seeing a variety in match types to keep things fresh…

I Quit Match
Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match
Battle Royale
Buried Alive Match
That one match where Triple H wrestled Henry O’Godwin in the mud
And my personal favorite, Bra and Panties Match
 
Bra and panties? Junior Albini vs Rozencrack?
 
Rogan is too popular with young men right now to get rid of him.
It’s likely that they’d lobby the commissions for continued updates to the rules; but that becomes tricky when they’re promoting fights in states that don’t see eye to eye on what’s legal and what isn’t.

Further you have states like NY that call fights as soon as a bad (but not dangerous to the recipient) cut opens up.

Rules changes are going to be very tricky IMO.

I do imagine that we’ll continue to see a larger proportion of fights taking place in countries where the UFC will be able to essentially regulate itself, though.?
 
Not stale. New always brought in, keep up for those that think stale they have fallen behind.
 
"Leg kicks" is the best thing about Rogan, not that that's saying much. Sure, he gets overexcited about them, but that's a lot better than when he gets overexcited about glancing and blocked shots to the body or head, which feels like it happens dozens of times a fight, or when he gets overexcited about "locked in" or "tight" submission attempts right when they're being broken, slipped, or released.

And as someone with a taekwondo black belt he really should know better than to use the term "spinning back kick" for a back kick; it's like NFL announcers who call every end-around a reverse. An actual spinning back kick in MMA would be one of the craziest, most insane strikes ever in the highly unlikely event it actually landed.
 
