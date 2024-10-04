Movies Will the American movie industry be able to ruin Battletech?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
1,694
Reaction score
704
That is the only American IP out there that is not adapted they managed to not downgrade or ruin so far. I doubt they will ever get their hands on Honor Harrington without brand control form the creator / creators.

What else is even out there to ruin that was never on the tv / movie screen and is kinda a big brand besides Warhammer?
 
