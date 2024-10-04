Nizam al-Mulk
That is the only American IP out there that is not adapted they managed to not downgrade or ruin so far. I doubt they will ever get their hands on Honor Harrington without brand control form the creator / creators.
What else is even out there to ruin that was never on the tv / movie screen and is kinda a big brand besides Warhammer?
