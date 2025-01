I used to drive a Civic Type R, but sold it a few years back now. Apparently they have shot up in price and are collectables now, wish I kept it to be honest.



It was the older version, the hatchback model.



She shifted, was absolutely rapid. 190BHP, V-Tec engine, 6 gears. You get to like the half way rev mark, and it'll boost you back in your seat. Got 147mph out of her on a straight track.



I do miss her, haha.



Won't be able to do that shit in automatics, lol.



Apparently they used to be rally cars, but they was so reliable that they turned them into street cars.