I first heard of patent trolls from Mark Cuban, and I knew it was a problem.



But holy shit this video goes in depth and really opened my eyes to how BIG of a problem it really is.



It's a long video, but really good.







Cliffs for the vid:

- sleazy lawyers buy worthless patents for cheap

- then sleazy lawyers set up shell companies to pose as their clients, so they can sue legit businesses for infringing on their patent.

- the lawsuit is always filed in this one rural county in Texas, because that's where the corrupt judges are. 2 of whom happen to be the fathers of lawyers that make their living from these patent troll lawsuits.

- doesn't even matter if the claims are ridiculous, because these Texas judges will always allow the case to drag on as long as possible, so the legit companies that are getting sued run out of money for their legal defense.

- when the legit companies finally give up and agree to settle, they are forced to sign NDAs so they can't even shine a light on how they're being extorted.