Will Kamaru Usman angle to fight the Burns vs Brady winner?

Maybe if Burns wins since he'll probably be willing to do a quick turnaround, especially against a guy who beat him before in Usman. Brady will most likely take the rest of the year off considering his activity level



That being said, I don't think Usman should bank on that since that'll most likely lead to him being inactive for all of 2024. Plus, there's higher ranked guys available that would help his case better if he beat them such as JDM

Garry isn't highly ranked, but has some has name recognition and is close enough to the top five. It's another option for sure and I mean considering someone like Khalil just got a shot off beating Smith on short notice, a win against an undefeated opponent like Garry can go a long way in the current UFC landscape



Whatever Usman goes with, he is in the UFC's good graces with how his title run went and him saving that last Khamzat bout. So getting a single decent or big win could put him back in contention despite it bringing him to 1-3 in his last four(if he won his next contenders fight against one of the options presented above)