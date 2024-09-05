Will Kamaru Usman angle to fight the Burns vs Brady winner?

Who will Kamaru Usman end up fighting next?

I think Kamaru Usman might angle to fight the winner of this, if he can't (hopefully) get a title shot next this is probably his best option given the landscape. One win and he probably gets a title shot now that Leon is no longer champion.

Given the other options, Usman would probably to prefer to fight someone like Burns who he already has a win over or Brady who isn't a particularly great striker.

What do you think?
 
Last edited:
Burns vs Brady would make sense. But if I was Usman I'd push for Ian Garry. He has a lot of hype. it's a new opponent for Usman which might give him motivation and I'm not sold on Ian's experience / skill set completely
 
He was rumoured to be up against JDM no?

I could of sworn I heard something about that.

JDM is still currently injured to my knowledge so it probably wouldn’t be for a while.
 
He should try to fight garry if possible. His style would work better against Garry as opposed to JDM. Imho
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Burns vs Brady would make sense. But if I was Usman I'd push for Ian Garry. He has a lot of hype. it's a new opponent for Usman which might give him motivation and I'm not sold on Ian's experience / skill set completely
Horiguchi'sEar said:
He should try to fight garry if possible. His style would work better against Garry as opposed to JDM. Imho
If I were in Usman's position / his manager I'd prefer to fight Brady than Garry. Brady isn't a particularly dangerous striker where as Garry probably would have a considerable striking advantage over him at this point. Wouldn't shock me if Usman could beat both guys but I like his chances against Brady better.
 
svmr_db said:
If I were in Usman's position / his manager I'd prefer to fight Brady than Garry. Brady isn't a particularly dangerous striker where as Garry probably would have a considerable striking advantage over him at this point. Wouldn't shock me if Usman could beat both guys but I like his chances against Brady better.
Garry is more sloppy on the in in-between stuff. I feel like Brady is strong enuf to beat usman at his own game
 
Bwahhaaahaaahaa!

That cherry picker is looking for a TS. In any division.

lol at looking for a top contender fight (top 5.. with no TS in the next fight).

Nope.
 
Maybe if Burns wins since he'll probably be willing to do a quick turnaround, especially against a guy who beat him before in Usman. Brady will most likely take the rest of the year off considering his activity level

That being said, I don't think Usman should bank on that since that'll most likely lead to him being inactive for all of 2024. Plus, there's higher ranked guys available that would help his case better if he beat them such as JDM
Garry isn't highly ranked, but has some has name recognition and is close enough to the top five. It's another option for sure and I mean considering someone like Khalil just got a shot off beating Smith on short notice, a win against an undefeated opponent like Garry can go a long way in the current UFC landscape

Whatever Usman goes with, he is in the UFC's good graces with how his title run went and him saving that last Khamzat bout. So getting a single decent or big win could put him back in contention despite it bringing him to 1-3 in his last four(if he won his next contenders fight against one of the options presented above)
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Bwahhaaahaaahaa!

That cherry picker is looking for a TS. In any division.

lol at looking for a top contender fight (top 5.. with no TS in the next fight).

Nope.
Rank squatting until you get a TS opportunity seems to be the in thing now days.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Kamaru Usman will retire. I dont believe he'll fight again.
I think he'll fight again, probably against a contender(maybe MSG as Jones/Stipe co-main?), lose and retire
Although it could be a thing where he said he's not retired, but goes inactive for a few years and then fully confirms it like 2-3 years later lol
 
svmr_db said:
If I were in Usman's position / his manager I'd prefer to fight Brady than Garry. Brady isn't a particularly dangerous striker where as Garry probably would have a considerable striking advantage over him at this point. Wouldn't shock me if Usman could beat both guys but I like his chances against Brady better.
Maybe. But if Usman wants another TS as soon as possible, he's gonna to have to stop Ian Garrys title run in his tracks. Otherwise it's possible for Garry vs Jack della maddalena to materialize and then give that winner the title shot first. And by first, I mean after Leon Edwards , cause we already know the UFC loves rematches
 
Other - retirement

I think if he doesn't get this next TS he will retire. I got nothing against Marty btw, just my opinion
 
Thepaintbucket said:
And by first, I mean after Leon Edwards , cause we already know the UFC loves rematches
I think Leon wil need 1-2 wins to get back to a title fight, no immediate rematch for him. He may as well try to fight the winner of this fight, JDM or Garry.
 
