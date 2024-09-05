Will Kamaru Usman angle to fight the Burns vs Brady winner?

svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 16,570
- Reaction score
- 63,986
I think Kamaru Usman might angle to fight the winner of this, if he can't (hopefully) get a title shot next this is probably his best option given the landscape. One win and he probably gets a title shot now that Leon is no longer champion.
Given the other options, Usman would probably to prefer to fight someone like Burns who he already has a win over or Brady who isn't a particularly great striker.
What do you think?
Given the other options, Usman would probably to prefer to fight someone like Burns who he already has a win over or Brady who isn't a particularly great striker.
What do you think?
Last edited: