Will Ferguson Beat BJ Penn's Record?

They're currently tied for the most consecutive losses in the UFC.

Screenshot-20240611-021508.png


The Paddy fight should've been it.

Screenshot-20240611-021409-2.png


Any idea how many more fights he has left on his contract?
 
Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to hold the b record for longest win streak and longest loss steak in UFC LW history
 
Thank God Tony is taking the worst lw streak away from BJ because BJ imo is still one of the goats especially if we ignore anything after…probably the Rory Macdonald fight
 
In fact when we go back and look at it it’s kind of ridiculous the Rory fight ever happened


Wtf were they thinking
 
They're currently tied for the most consecutive losses in the UFC.

Screenshot-20240611-021508.png


The Paddy fight should've been it.

Screenshot-20240611-021409-2.png


Any idea how many more fights he has left on his contract?
U mean Smilin Sam's record the placement of the draw doesn't matter.

Screenshot_20240611-033638.png
 
Would be absolutely hilarious if Tony and Mike fight to a draw. It's destiny at this point. Imho lol
 
Idk, but I hope Tony keeps fighting for years to come.
This isn't quite as bad as BJ considering Tony is refusing to take big steps down so at least we can't REALLY see how far he's fallen. BJ towards the end it seemed the UFC just wanted to get him a win and still couldn't. At least BJ had some sort of realization that he can't hang where I feel Tony is refusing to fight anyone outside the top 20 still where he very likely could be losing to middle of the road fighters if he was matched up with them.
 
Would be absolutely hilarious if Tony and Mike fight to a draw. It's destiny at this point. Imho lol
I'm still amazed that BJ was able to draw against Fitch. Was the last time he looked decent and Fitch went on to have a decent career after that.
 
We should bring BJ for this final legacy bout.
It would probably turn into draw since none of them has the capacity to win anymore :)
 
Thats up to Dana and Hunter Campbell. Not Tony.

It appears they are never going to give you go, never let you down, never run around and desert you
 
