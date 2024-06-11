Will Ferguson Beat BJ Penn's Record?

U mean Smilin Sam's record the placement of the draw doesn't matter.They're currently tied for the most consecutive losses in the UFC.
The Paddy fight should've been it.
Any idea how many more fights he has left on his contract?
This isn't quite as bad as BJ considering Tony is refusing to take big steps down so at least we can't REALLY see how far he's fallen. BJ towards the end it seemed the UFC just wanted to get him a win and still couldn't. At least BJ had some sort of realization that he can't hang where I feel Tony is refusing to fight anyone outside the top 20 still where he very likely could be losing to middle of the road fighters if he was matched up with them.Idk, but I hope Tony keeps fighting for years to come.
I'm still amazed that BJ was able to draw against Fitch. Was the last time he looked decent and Fitch went on to have a decent career after that.Would be absolutely hilarious if Tony and Mike fight to a draw. It's destiny at this point. Imho lol
BJ was motivated