Opinion Will anyone else be voting 3rd party/write in?

Hello all,

I don't post in this forum very much but I am just curious to hear opinions.

I plan to vote 3rd party as I am disgusted with both Democrats and Republicans and I cannot stand Trump or Harris.

I am not sure exactly who I will vote for. I was thinking Chase Oliver of the Libertarian party since he's a new face. I'm not really a Libertarian but I do like some of what he stands for. I like some of what Jill Stein and Cornell West stand for but I don't know if I'm committed to voting for either.

I may also just choose to write in a troll vote like Budd Dwyer or Deez Nutz or something.

Will any of you be voting 3rd party or doing a write in vote for a candidate that's not on the ballot?
 
I promised a long time female friend I'd vote Harris because my friend is very stressed about the election. It'll be my first time not voting third party. I think Harris sucks but Trump is a cunt so fuck him.
 
oh cool, what third parties did you vote for in the past? i have only voted 3rd party twice before. once for Libertarian and then once for Vermin Supreme haha
i understand your friend's concern but i do hope you're voting for Harris of your own free will and not being coerced to do so. i dont like it when folks pressure friends/family/etc to vote for who they want.
 
