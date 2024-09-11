Blastbeat
Black Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2022
- Messages
- 5,004
- Reaction score
- 7,975
Hello all,
I don't post in this forum very much but I am just curious to hear opinions.
I plan to vote 3rd party as I am disgusted with both Democrats and Republicans and I cannot stand Trump or Harris.
I am not sure exactly who I will vote for. I was thinking Chase Oliver of the Libertarian party since he's a new face. I'm not really a Libertarian but I do like some of what he stands for. I like some of what Jill Stein and Cornell West stand for but I don't know if I'm committed to voting for either.
I may also just choose to write in a troll vote like Budd Dwyer or Deez Nutz or something.
Will any of you be voting 3rd party or doing a write in vote for a candidate that's not on the ballot?
