Hello all,



I don't post in this forum very much but I am just curious to hear opinions.



I plan to vote 3rd party as I am disgusted with both Democrats and Republicans and I cannot stand Trump or Harris.



I am not sure exactly who I will vote for. I was thinking Chase Oliver of the Libertarian party since he's a new face. I'm not really a Libertarian but I do like some of what he stands for. I like some of what Jill Stein and Cornell West stand for but I don't know if I'm committed to voting for either.



I may also just choose to write in a troll vote like Budd Dwyer or Deez Nutz or something.



Will any of you be voting 3rd party or doing a write in vote for a candidate that's not on the ballot?