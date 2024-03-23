Its always a big question on whether a fighter will have success at a new weightclass, and usually it depends on a fighters style among other factors.



What I have found is that the fighters who tend to have success in higher weight divisions tend to have power. People like Rumble, Masvidal, Poirier, Figgy, etc. Or if they dont have natural power, they tend to move their feet and fight smart like little guys do. Guys like Mighty Mouse, Volk, etc.



Aljo definitely doesnt have that god gifted striking or power, so hes gonna have to fight smart against all these guys.

I do think he will get the job done against Kattar. But how do you think he fares against the rest of the divison?



Here are some of his insights and training clips from his youtube channel. Always good stuff from the former champ





