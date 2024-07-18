Why were so many sherdoggers parroting the Narrative of Usman being the GOAT WW?

During the pandemic years lots of sherdogers were arguing all day that usman was the GOAT WW. Who knows how far this would have gone had edwards not landed his hail marry.



Of course that argument has all but disappeared and proven false.



But what was behind that?



Usmans best wins were against Colby. Colby has proven to be a coward and his resume is under whelming. He had 2 defenses against masvidal who would never had been a top 5 fighter had he not landed that knee against askren. He beat gilbert burns who is tough fighter and workhorse, but many will say he is more of a top 5 gate keeper then a title threat.



When you look back it seems Usman was reigning over a shallow divison. It's not his fault and he did great but why did people use this to claim he surpassed GSP?



Is it because of

1) They hate GSP

2) Are these easily brainwashed people who fell for Dana whites propaganda

3) Were they ufc bots or shills on these boards? This is a huge problem on reddit mma and ufc subs

4) Newer fans who joined after the pandemic



Seems like 2020-2022 we had all sorts of bizarro takes and beliefs on this planET