Why TF did Fury and his team decide to trim down and box Usyk? (Fury wins rematch, but that 0 is forever gone)

Terrible game plan by Fury and his team.
Fury is at his best when he's using 285+ to smother and wear you down, then capitalizing as his opponent tires and starts making mistakes.
Absolutely stupid to try and box with a smaller man.
You have to FIGHT Usyk, not box him.
Fury wins rematch if he FIGHTS Usyk.
