Why TF did Fury and his team decide to trim down and box Usyk? (Fury wins rematch, but that 0 is forever gone)

Terrible game plan by Fury and his team.

Fury is at his best when he's using 285+ to smother and wear you down, then capitalizing as his opponent tires and starts making mistakes.

Absolutely stupid to try and box with a smaller man.

You have to FIGHT Usyk, not box him.

Fury wins rematch if he FIGHTS Usyk.
 
I'm not sure he "decided to trim down" so much as he just got in good shape for the fight.
 
You make a new thread every time new dumb thoughts pop up in your head. Stick to existing threads or kick rocks. This is spamming.
 
