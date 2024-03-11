Why sparring is dead

Interesting take on how play encourages study and learning over aggressive guidance. I have never had a hard sparring session that encouraged learning. His description of assuming a harsh teaching style is pretty close to my idea of what a bad teacher is, and that goes for those who who focus on seeking perfectionism too, which we tend to know is a big instigator of anxiety and burnout, that is normal learning environments. He says sparring encourages winning over learning. and is therefore detrimental to the process This tends to be true for most fields and the play stage in human development is a major learning stage.

 
I would not say sparring is dead when 99.9 percent of gyms and competitors spar

And somehow i doubt this person has reinvented how combat sports should be trained
 
How the hell are you supposed to be prepared for a fight situation without sparring? In boxing (and I'm sure there's a name for it in MMA) they call the people who never spar (boxercisers). Which is fine if you don't want to compete... but if you are competing, it's an invaluable tool.

Not to mention, sparring doesn't have to be a free for all to see who can "win." There are a ton of ways to spar to learn.. even specific things. Jab sparring, offense/defense, wall drills, only using specific defensive tactics, etc. All important for learning.
 
idk about moving it to standup. sparring is grappling and the topic was also focussed on how people learn.
 
idk about moving it to standup. sparring is grappling and the topic was also focussed on how people learn.
the video you posted wasn't specific to grappling... so yeah, it really could have gone to either sub. Also, it's not really an appropriate topic for Mayberry.
 
I'm really unclear what the op means, can they clarify?

Sparring exists in many different forms and you definitely need some hard sparring... actually gym fights to be more specific a step above hard sparring before you take an ameteur fight.

I would be highly irresponsible for any trainer to put someone he's responsible for into an actual fight to find out how the react to bring hit for real.

Hard sparring is also at a higher speed tha light sparring. Strikes come faster, its useful for that reason alone.

However, there are a load of dickhead "trainers " who take it way to far because rhey want to, I dunno, act hard. Once against, they are responsible for who they train (up to a point) and this is an example of an irresponsible trainer.
 
It is necessary to learn to spar hard early but later on you don't really need it.
I don't think its bad to give a guy a hard sparring session early to set a bar they can reach. Show them what they are training for and illustrate why and where they need to learn. It's also quite often needed to put a guys ego in check so they can be taught... or weed them out. A lot of guys who walk into a gym need an ego check.

The key is that you pair them up with someone who is much better than them and will spar hard while taking care of them. Most gyms have guys trainers know can spar hard but safely.
 
I don't think its bad to give a guy a hard sparring session early to set a bar they can reach. Show them what they are training for and illustrate why and where they need to learn. It's also quite often needed to put a guys ego in check so they can be taught... or weed them out. A lot of guys who walk into a gym need an ego check.

The key is that you pair them up with someone who is much better than them and will spar hard while taking care of them. Most gyms have guys trainers know can spar hard but safely.
completely agree
 
Yup it’s all about theory fighting now. If you did ___ I would totally break your wrist and walk away
 
Imagine the first time you get punched hard is in the fight.

Just no.
Yes it’s always good to feel fear and adrenaline for the first time when you fight. You don’t want to make mistakes in the gym but only when you go out there when your health is on the line
 
I haven’t watched the video but it immediately looks like there’s some bullshit/manipulation going on.


Putting Floyd in the thumbnail.


@YoungCashMoney Has talked about seeing Floyd first hand being brutal with his sparring partners.


I’ve also seen clips of it on the countdown shows and on YouTube.

Where is the source that Floyd doesn’t spar hard? Even if there is a clip it’s probably him talking about not getting into gym wars taken out of context.

I strongly suspect a clip of floyd talking about not talking about getting in to gym wars is completely different to the type of food around/non contact sparring the OP likely advocates.
 
