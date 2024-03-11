Why sparring is dead

I'm really unclear what the op means, can they clarify?



Sparring exists in many different forms and you definitely need some hard sparring... actually gym fights to be more specific a step above hard sparring before you take an ameteur fight.



I would be highly irresponsible for any trainer to put someone he's responsible for into an actual fight to find out how the react to bring hit for real.



Hard sparring is also at a higher speed tha light sparring. Strikes come faster, its useful for that reason alone.



However, there are a load of dickhead "trainers " who take it way to far because rhey want to, I dunno, act hard. Once against, they are responsible for who they train (up to a point) and this is an example of an irresponsible trainer.