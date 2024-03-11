Why sparring is dead

PBAC
Interesting take on how play encourages study and learning over aggressive guidance. I have never had a hard sparring session that encouraged learning. His description of assuming a harsh teaching style is pretty close to my idea of what a bad teacher is, and that goes for those who who focus on seeking perfectionism too, which we tend to know is a big instigator of anxiety and burnout, that is normal learning environments. He says sparring encourages winning over learning. and is therefore detrimental to the process This tends to be true for most fields and the play stage in human development is a major learning stage.