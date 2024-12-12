Why Petr Yan perfomance x Sterling I and II was so different?

In the first fight Aljo went nuts throwing the kitchen sink and gassed himself out in the process. From that point on he was chum for sharks and Yan feasted before Aljo tried to stall/bait and got Yan to brain-fart DQ himself.



In the second fight Aljo fought a patient out-fighter round in the first and then was able to get back control early off a takedown-chain-transition and control most of the round. He then exploited the exact same weakness/hole in the third round and got the same position to control another round. By then he had gassed himself from holding so much and Yan adjusted and reversed, but was also partially gassed and couldn't do much except more dominantly out-grapple and land a little GnP and rounds 4 and 5.



Shows you how important game-planning and exploiting defensive holes is - by not going crazy and pacing himself, plus getting an early takedown to back control Aljo was able to get his game going early and get two dominant control rounds. Yan not having his corner and failing to properly defend/adjust early enough cost him dearly. I still had him winning rounds 1/4/5, he ended up losing a split, and outside of 10 seconds of good GnP in the second round Aljo did relatively no damage to him.