Why Petr Yan perfomance x Sterling I and II was so different?

In the first fight Petr was amazing, he was dictating the fight's pace and has take Sterling down 7 of 7. Sterling had 1 of 17 fucking take downs attempts
In the second fight Petr had't attempt any takedown and was worse on striking
How explain this difference? Motivation? Bad camping? Or it was just Sterling's evolution or his better game plane than first fight?
