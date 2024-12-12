Why Petr Yan perfomance x Sterling I and II was so different?

In the first fight Petr was amazing, he was dictating the fight's pace and has take Sterling down 7 of 7. Sterling had 1 of 17 fucking take downs attempts
In the second fight Petr had't attempt any takedown and was worse on striking

How explain this difference? Motivation? Bad camping? Or it was just Sterling's evolution or his better game plane than first fight?
 
A combination of Aljo being more confident and Yan not wanting to let loose in fear of getting too wild and throwing more illegal strikes.
 
Adjustment in strategies, rematches often don’t look exactly the same since so much is learned from the first encounter. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Yan was overconfident considering how the first one was going.
 
Learning from the 1st go round to perform better in the 2nd one?
 
Yan's the man; but has choked multiple times in his career.

His first loss was due in part to being penalized a point on a stupid foul (I'd have to go back and watch it to be specific; but I remember watching the fight on youtube and thinking that.)
He was definitely trigger shy in the rematch which is odd considering how blatantly stupid the foul that lost him the belt was.

He seemed to not pull the trigger even though he had the skill to get past O'Malley in a convincing manner.
 
Sterling had a neck injury in the first fight, if you’ve never had a neck injury before it makes wrestling really tough which is sterling’s bread and butter. I still think Yan is the better fighter between the two, but Sterling scraped by him in the rematch. Yan would have to gameplan to deal with the wrestling and back control if they ever had a rubber match.
 
Sterling adjusted his game, was healthier and didn't gas.
 
Not sure why people don't believe Aljo when he said he had a horrible rehydration and also was dealing with injuries in the first one
 
I don't know. I'd love to see a 3rd one to really settle.

I thought Aljo was going to get whooped again.

I used to dislike Aljo at that time, but he has really grown on me.
 
In the first fight Aljo went nuts throwing the kitchen sink and gassed himself out in the process. From that point on he was chum for sharks and Yan feasted before Aljo tried to stall/bait and got Yan to brain-fart DQ himself.

In the second fight Aljo fought a patient out-fighter round in the first and then was able to get back control early off a takedown-chain-transition and control most of the round. He then exploited the exact same weakness/hole in the third round and got the same position to control another round. By then he had gassed himself from holding so much and Yan adjusted and reversed, but was also partially gassed and couldn't do much except more dominantly out-grapple and land a little GnP and rounds 4 and 5.

Shows you how important game-planning and exploiting defensive holes is - by not going crazy and pacing himself, plus getting an early takedown to back control Aljo was able to get his game going early and get two dominant control rounds. Yan not having his corner and failing to properly defend/adjust early enough cost him dearly. I still had him winning rounds 1/4/5, he ended up losing a split, and outside of 10 seconds of good GnP in the second round Aljo did relatively no damage to him.
 
Pretty good analysis, came to write something similar. Good post
 
Yan also didn’t have his usual corner team for that fight. Was some visa/covid shit if I remember.
 
