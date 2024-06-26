Why people say "if Izzy ko'd Alex, imagine what X fighter with more ko power would do with him!!".

Look, lads. That is a very bad argument. The WORST matchup for Alex, in striking, isn't power punches, it's fast guys. He haves an amazing timing, rolls with the punches and counters very well, if you try to power punching him, there is a good probability that he will KO you. look at this video, he is having way more problems with the faster and lighter fighter(that sparring starts around 5min). Look at his two loses that he got finished. One was Izzy (very light and fast fighter) another one was with Artur a very fast fighter as well.