Why people say "if Izzy ko'd Alex, imagine what X fighter with more ko power would do with him!!".

Look, lads. That is a very bad argument. The WORST matchup for Alex, in striking, isn't power punches, it's fast guys. He haves an amazing timing, rolls with the punches and counters very well, if you try to power punching him, there is a good probability that he will KO you. look at this video, he is having way more problems with the faster and lighter fighter(that sparring starts around 5min). Look at his two loses that he got finished. One was Izzy (very light and fast fighter) another one was with Artur a very fast fighter as well.
 
I mean there is more to striking than just having fists of dynamite. Otherwise, Roy Nelson would of been a top 5 HW ever.
 
Alex was also very reckless against Israel in the second (MMA) fight, that's not the norm for him.
 
Strange thread. I haven't seen a single person make this argument. Who exactly are you debating, TS?
 
Trust me I tried convincing a lot of dipshits who were picking Jamahal Hill because of this exact same thing but they didn't listen.

There was a poster who posted side by side videos of Jamahal and Izzy throwing a similar switch stance right hand and claimed Jamahal could KO Poatan because of it, except you could literally see that Izzy has twice the handspeed of Hill.
 
Oh, god. Of course there is. Remember with Jahamal? Even DC said so (ok, i know Hill is his boy). But, anways, i think people never notice that to get Alex, you need to be super fast. However, i see a lot " he has a sus chin, i think X fighter with punching power will put him to sleep. i mean, he got flatlined by Adesayna". Am i saying that is impossible for Jiri to pull a punch from his ARSE and Ko Alex? Of course not, but that would be very unlikely.
 
