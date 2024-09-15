Why not just take points for all fouls?

CrimsonFan
What's the point of all the warnings if nothing ever happens from it?
Groin kick? Take a point
Fence grab, take a point.
Eye poke, take a point.
I bet the fouls would become a lot less common if they just did this and the ref could stfu and get out of the way
