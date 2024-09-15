Why not just take points for all fouls?

I think you should get one mulligan for each foul. Like, you get one free eye poke and groin strike and blatant fence grab each fight. A second eye poke though, whether accidental or on purpose, is an automatic point loss.



This is a not a perfect solution, but I don't really think their is one. Yes, fighters might take advantage of this to land a power groin kick (a fight stopped due to intentional illegal strike is still a DQ loss), but you better use that freebee wisely as your next accidental, barely-touches-the-cup goin shot is a lost point.