Why not just take points for all fouls?

CrimsonFan

CrimsonFan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 1, 2009
Messages
22,655
Reaction score
7,452
What's the point of all the warnings if nothing ever happens from it?

Groin kick? Take a point

Fence grab, take a point.

Eye poke, take a point.

I bet the fouls would become a lot less common if they just did this and the ref could stfu and get out of the way
 
I think you should get one mulligan for each foul. Like, you get one free eye poke and groin strike and blatant fence grab each fight. A second eye poke though, whether accidental or on purpose, is an automatic point loss.

This is a not a perfect solution, but I don't really think their is one. Yes, fighters might take advantage of this to land a power groin kick (a fight stopped due to intentional illegal strike is still a DQ loss), but you better use that freebee wisely as your next accidental, barely-touches-the-cup goin shot is a lost point.
 
I think you can give benefit of the doubt one times, depending on how egregious it is.

There are some fouls that are simply unforgiveable like when Mokaev tried to pull Kape's pants off they should have absolutley taken a point for that and warn of a DQ if he does it again
 
I don't agree completely. Things like fence grabs happen in a flash without a fighter really thinking about it.

Shit like last night though where the ref kept warning that one guy about his fingers all fight long, then an eye poke happens and the ref does nothing is ridiculous. He literally stopped the fight and told the guy "I warned you about the fingers!"... and that was it! Didn't take a point. Ok you warned him that what, you weren't going to do shit about it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,416
Messages
56,195,670
Members
175,102
Latest member
DaManofTheHour

Share this page

Back
Top