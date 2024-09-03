Why kickboxing/K1/any variations of it are so poor?

I know that Kickboxing has like no money. But like absolutely no money.

Glory is paying so little, they need to carefully pick avenues, that they won't get fined by paying below local minimal wage and they still faced bankruptcy and are like barely hanging after again cutting on paychecks and fighters

And they are/were like the prime kickboxing organisation.

OFF problems and scams are widely known.

My question is - why?

Kickboxing is huge in very rich countries like NL or Japan, at least little popular and known in many more. People train combat sports all over world and need fighting gear = sponsorship money.

4th rade sports like Speedway, Snooker, Dart, Ski Jumping can make many practicioner truly rich people.

And then you go for main event in premier organisation and you got 2-month Walmart cashier salary that you need to split between coaches and pay from it preparations.



I have read about situation and I know the "basic" explanation, but it doesn't add to me with all the visible popularity and potential money.