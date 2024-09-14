Why isn't this a fighters entrance song yet

Mike Awesome has passed away and FMW has ceased to exist.


So someone should pick up the mantle



 
blaseblase said:
Also thematically it's not a good fight song. It's a moody depressing song. No one's gonna be hyped up walking out to that. It would make you feel like you're walking out to your own funeral.
Fedor's 2nd theme was moody and with depressing lyrics...

but somehow it fit.



Some people are comfortable/motivated by all different kinds of music
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
At least pick the good one

That one is good too, but i am partial to the orig scorpions version. You cant go wrong either way...

but the FMW theme is fuckin awesome AND YOU KNOW THIS MAAAAAAANNN


but Masato Tanaka's was nothin to sneeze at either.

If you ever heard these themes you knew violence was shortly gonna follow.

 
blaseblase said:
Also thematically it's not a good fight song. It's a moody depressing song. No one's gonna be hyped up walking out to that. It would make you feel like you're walking out to your own funeral.
Well Tyson fury walks out to sweet Caroline?
 
