Why isn't this a fighters entrance song yet

The original is superior
Fedor's 2nd theme was moody and with depressing lyrics...Also thematically it's not a good fight song. It's a moody depressing song. No one's gonna be hyped up walking out to that. It would make you feel like you're walking out to your own funeral.
Mike Awesome has passed away and FMW has ceased to exist.
So someone should pick up the mantle
At least pick the good one
This. It genuinely blows my mind that anyone can listen to the Disturbed one. It's embarrassingYou don't like how Disturbed took away all the subtley and replaced it with overwrought cheese?
Well Tyson fury walks out to sweet Caroline?Also thematically it's not a good fight song. It's a moody depressing song. No one's gonna be hyped up walking out to that. It would make you feel like you're walking out to your own funeral.