Why isn't O'Malley's flamboyant style working?

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,448
Reaction score
13,513
It worked for his buddy Six-Nine.

He was the hottest rapper out for a while until he started snitching.

a3c2ef78-be26-41f0-b2bb-00358643096e.jpg
images
images
OMALLEY_SEAN_BELT_L_03-09.png


How come the tattoos and hair are not working for Sean O'Malley? Are they working? What are his ppv draw numbers anyway? There is hardly any buzz around this event.

How come his homie Six Nine was able to have a legion of fans while Sean barely has any? Or is it only on Sherdog where he gets hate?

hqdefault.jpg
 
Because Sean is a nerd that knows how to fight and is forcing his persona, you can't fake charisma.

And I'm not saying the nerd part in a negative way, Luke Coumo was one of my favs back in the tuf golden years.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
It worked for his buddy Six-Nine.

He was the hottest rapper out for a while until he started snitching.

a3c2ef78-be26-41f0-b2bb-00358643096e.jpg
images
images
OMALLEY_SEAN_BELT_L_03-09.png


How come the tattoos and hair are not working for Sean O'Malley? Are they working? What are his ppv draw numbers anyway? There is hardly any buzz around this event.

How come his homie Six Nine was able to have a legion of fans while Sean barely has any? Or is it only on Sherdog where he gets hate?

hqdefault.jpg
Click to expand...

For the same reason they are not working for Topuria.

Pechan said:
Because Sean is a nerd that knows how to fight and is forcing his persona, you can't fake charisma.
Click to expand...

Exactly!
 
Cause you can't teach and fake charisma.. O'malley is soft spoken and seems very laid back and chill so all the flashy appearance doesn't match his personality.

What's funny is he doesn't need all that because he is very exciting in the cage and knocks people out.

People gravitate towards authenticity and realness.

That's why as cringey and weird Izzy is, he has a lot of fans and is very popular because he's who he is.

With that being said I'm probably one of the very few that like O'malley as a fighter because I can put up with weird personality as long as they can fight well. And I don't think O'malley is a bad guy.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poirierfan
Sean O'Malley is NOT a Star.
18 19 20
Replies
382
Views
8K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,157
Messages
56,179,323
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top