Why isn't O'Malley's flamboyant style working?

It worked for his buddy Six-Nine.
He was the hottest rapper out for a while until he started snitching.
How come the tattoos and hair are not working for Sean O'Malley? Are they working? What are his ppv draw numbers anyway? There is hardly any buzz around this event.
How come his homie Six Nine was able to have a legion of fans while Sean barely has any? Or is it only on Sherdog where he gets hate?
