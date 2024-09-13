Why isn't O'Malley's flamboyant style working?

Cause you can't teach and fake charisma.. O'malley is soft spoken and seems very laid back and chill so all the flashy appearance doesn't match his personality.



What's funny is he doesn't need all that because he is very exciting in the cage and knocks people out.



People gravitate towards authenticity and realness.



That's why as cringey and weird Izzy is, he has a lot of fans and is very popular because he's who he is.



With that being said I'm probably one of the very few that like O'malley as a fighter because I can put up with weird personality as long as they can fight well. And I don't think O'malley is a bad guy.