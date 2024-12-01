Why is Tristar gym doesent produce any more champions ?

Francis Carmont didn't pan out.



I'll never forget him because his fight vs Jacare is the most money I ever lost on a bet. I got carried away at this chances as a -400 underdog, he had been on a great winning streak and I overrated his wrestling so much that I thought Jacare wouldn't be able to take him down at all, so it was a great style matchup and Vegas just had Jacare as the favorite due to the name value difference, which back in those days would happen much more often.



At least I didn't bet on the main event though, which I was also completely wrong about. I thought Mousasi was a lock over Machida due to my perception of his superior boxing. I was clearly reading too much Mousasi fanboy posts on Sherdog and had been she victim of Inception. Mousasi turned in one of the most pathetic performances in MMA history, I always rooted against him after that.