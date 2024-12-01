Why is Tristar gym doesent produce any more champions ?

GSP, Rory mcdonalds, after this, nothing, it seems very empty.

what hapenned ?
 
They are too defensively minded in their styles. If you dont have the talent of GSP, that doesnt necessarily work. Look at how MacDonalds style changed over the years for the worse.
 
Once the gym is famous, it relies on new members for income. High profile winning consistent professional fighters are hard to find & keep.
 
tristar just doesn't have talented fighters coming to the gym, but I think firas is still a good coach, arnold allen and zahabi are doing good rn
 
Tough to produce good fighters when the average guy in your country is like Justin Trudeau
 
Bro they got future champ Aimenn Zahabi younger brother of legendary coach Firas Zahabi.
 
Francis Carmont didn't pan out.

I'll never forget him because his fight vs Jacare is the most money I ever lost on a bet. I got carried away at this chances as a -400 underdog, he had been on a great winning streak and I overrated his wrestling so much that I thought Jacare wouldn't be able to take him down at all, so it was a great style matchup and Vegas just had Jacare as the favorite due to the name value difference, which back in those days would happen much more often.

At least I didn't bet on the main event though, which I was also completely wrong about. I thought Mousasi was a lock over Machida due to my perception of his superior boxing. I was clearly reading too much Mousasi fanboy posts on Sherdog and had been she victim of Inception. Mousasi turned in one of the most pathetic performances in MMA history, I always rooted against him after that.
 
it was never a great gym, just had two special fighters


i still think rory was the greatest WW talent post-gsp
 
They have basically become the jab/low kick gym. To safe. To pared down. To low output. No versitility or inovation.

Kelvin Afghanistanilum is basically the posterboy for this. Go back and watch his fight vs Marc Diakiese. Nasrat was a high-pressure buzzaw. But ever since joining Tristar he's become this tit-for-tat jabber whose liable to become outpointed.
 
