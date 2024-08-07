Why is nobody talking about Debby?

Is this first experience with a nature ? Cause it happens to people all world. PA is nothing more special that FL and GA.I mean, im up in PA, and we’re getting flash flooding. I can't imagine whats going on in FL and Georgia?
No its not the first. I live down by a river so i get a lot of flooding when the street above my house can't keep up with the amount of rain. I have been on my townships ass for two years since i sold my house and took over my late fathers house. I never knew this was a problem and the neighbors had said it hasn't been a problem this bad for decades.Is this first experience with a nature ? Cause it happens to people all world. PA is nothing more special that FL and GA.
Now it time to test yourself can you survive ? in natural disaster environment long enough units things back to what is consider normal where you live
Anyway i panicked when i heard about this Debby slut, and damn near killed myself building a retaining wall these past few days in 105F weather ( unheard of here untill now )