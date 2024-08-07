Why is nobody talking about Debby?

I mean, im up in PA, and were getting flash flooding. I can't imagine whats going on in FL and Georgia?

Maybe i should change the thread title to "Debby does Daytona"
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I mean, im up in PA, and we're getting flash flooding. I can't imagine whats going on in FL and Georgia?
Is this first experience with a nature ? Cause it happens to people all world. PA is nothing more special that FL and GA.
Now it time to test yourself can you survive ? in natural disaster environment long enough units things back to what is consider normal where you live
 
Supposed to rain all week in Pennsy too.

After not growing for like a month, grass is gonna shoot up real quick after this.
 
jesusisangry said:
Is this first experience with a nature ? Cause it happens to people all world. PA is nothing more special that FL and GA.
Now it time to test yourself can you survive ? in natural disaster environment long enough units things back to what is consider normal where you live
No its not the first. I live down by a river so i get a lot of flooding when the street above my house can't keep up with the amount of rain. I have been on my townships ass for two years since i sold my house and took over my late fathers house. I never knew this was a problem and the neighbors had said it hasn't been a problem this bad for decades.

Anyway i panicked when i heard about this Debby slut, and damn near killed myself building a retaining wall these past few days in 105F weather ( unheard of here untill now )
 
IDGETKTFO said:
No its not the first. I live down by a river so i get a lot of flooding when the street above my house can't keep up with the amount of rain. I have been on my townships ass for two years since i sold my house and took over my late fathers house. I never knew this was a problem and the neighbors had said it hasn't been a problem this bad for decades.

Anyway i panicked when i heard about this Debby slut, and damn near killed myself building a retaining wall these past few days in 105F weather ( unheard of here untill now )

Anyway i panicked when i heard about this Debby slut, and damn near killed myself building a retaining wall these past few days in 105F weather ( unheard of here untill now )
i-live-in-a-van-down-by-the-river.gif

MATT FOLEY IS THAT YOU ?!
 
Cali had an earthquake yesterday evening that was felt in the OC. But we have earthquakes daily (most unnoticeable), so NBD.
 
DEBBY LEFT AND TOOK THE HOUSE

PLZ COME BACK DEB I MISS U AND THE KIDS
 
