Why is nobody talking about Debby?

No its not the first. I live down by a river so i get a lot of flooding when the street above my house can't keep up with the amount of rain. I have been on my townships ass for two years since i sold my house and took over my late fathers house. I never knew this was a problem and the neighbors had said it hasn't been a problem this bad for decades.



Anyway i panicked when i heard about this Debby slut, and damn near killed myself building a retaining wall these past few days in 105F weather ( unheard of here untill now )