Correct. Someone like Canelo or Crawford needs a whole lot more to take the risk in MMA,the money just isn't there.Going the other way is not as big a stretch, particularly for an MMA guy at the end of his career who already has a name from the UFC. I mean all MMA guys train boxing to an extent, not many boxers would have grappled to any sort of level.Would love to see the day when guys would cross over from boxing in their prime, imagine Golovkin or Wilder in 4oz gloves?