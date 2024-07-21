Why is it always apples?

toasty

toasty

So I'm sure this is not a wholly or holy original thought on my part, but it is to me.

The devil himself could not have designed a better way for man to fall from grace than the cell phone.

Think about it we now have not only access, but screen names and paid accounts to access all the 7 deadly sins anytime we want but all of it is cloaked in an acceptable portal...the smartphone-

Lust- porn, anything from fitness influencers all the way to only fans, etc,

Gluttony- amazon, baidu, Ebay, and luxury food stores

Greed- online trading and casinos

Sloth- uber lyft every delivery service, craiglist to hire people to do shit you should do yourself

Wrath- go check out the war room or street forum

Envy – Celebrities having millions of followers and influencers

Pride- every single tik toker, youtuber and Instagramer face booker etc

Eve tempted Adam with an Apple, perhaps it is no coincidence that we are now all tempted with an apple? Or samsung which is korean for the devil's toy, or huawei which is chinese for soul stealing little box.
 
The smartphone, computer, tablet etc. are just a black mirror of what the user in question desires. I don't think they are going to influence people to the point they will do things they normally aren't pre-disposed to anyway.

Going off on a bit of a tangent here but I grew up in a religious household where I was not allowed to do LOTS of things. Despite all the teaching and visits to religious services several times a week, I ultimately decided to do my own thing because deep down I realized that stuff wasn't for me. Meanwhile many of my peers that didn't grow up with such restrictions would never dream of taking the kinds of risks I have taken in my life..
 
toasty said:
Eve tempted Adam with an Apple, perhaps it is no coincidence that we are now all tempted with an apple? Or samsung which is korean for the devil's toy, or huawei which is chinese for soul stealing little box.
Click to expand...

A clever premise, but then you kind of diluted it by capitalizing the "apple" which isn't supposed to be capitalized and not capitalizing the "apple" which is supposed to be.
 
