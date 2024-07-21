Why is it always apples?

So I'm sure this is not a wholly or holy original thought on my part, but it is to me.



The devil himself could not have designed a better way for man to fall from grace than the cell phone.



Think about it we now have not only access, but screen names and paid accounts to access all the 7 deadly sins anytime we want but all of it is cloaked in an acceptable portal...the smartphone-



Lust- porn, anything from fitness influencers all the way to only fans, etc,



Gluttony- amazon, baidu, Ebay, and luxury food stores



Greed- online trading and casinos



Sloth- uber lyft every delivery service, craiglist to hire people to do shit you should do yourself



Wrath- go check out the war room or street forum



Envy – Celebrities having millions of followers and influencers



Pride- every single tik toker, youtuber and Instagramer face booker etc



Eve tempted Adam with an Apple, perhaps it is no coincidence that we are now all tempted with an apple? Or samsung which is korean for the devil's toy, or huawei which is chinese for soul stealing little box.