Why is German engineering held at such high regard,

when Japanese cars are usually significantly more reliable and outlasting all the other cars out there? It’s like comparing a German pretzel to a Japanese sushi roll—both are delicious, but one might just leave you with a knot in your stomach!



I often hear that with cars German engineering can’t be beat, but whenever I look into buying older German BMWs, Audis, etc, I always hear about them having issues and even BMWs from mid 2000s already falling apart, yet Hondas and Toyotas from the 90s are still pretty reliable. It’s like German cars are on a mission to self-destruct, while Japanese cars are just trying to get you to work on time without any drama.



I understand though Japanese family sedans of the 90s cannot compete at all performance wise with German vehicles, but when people talk about engineering, especially with the general population and not within just car guys, shouldn’t reliability be more of the focus? Maybe, but then again, who doesn’t love a good car soap opera?