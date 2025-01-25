  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Why is German engineering held at such high regard,

when Japanese cars are usually significantly more reliable and outlasting all the other cars out there? It’s like comparing a German pretzel to a Japanese sushi roll—both are delicious, but one might just leave you with a knot in your stomach!

I often hear that with cars German engineering can’t be beat, but whenever I look into buying older German BMWs, Audis, etc, I always hear about them having issues and even BMWs from mid 2000s already falling apart, yet Hondas and Toyotas from the 90s are still pretty reliable. It’s like German cars are on a mission to self-destruct, while Japanese cars are just trying to get you to work on time without any drama.

I understand though Japanese family sedans of the 90s cannot compete at all performance wise with German vehicles, but when people talk about engineering, especially with the general population and not within just car guys, shouldn’t reliability be more of the focus? Maybe, but then again, who doesn’t love a good car soap opera?
 
Japan has higher average IQ than Germany and Japanese people are also just more meticulous and Germany's workforce has a high number of non ethnic Germans for cost savings.
 
Yep, German engineering is very overrated.
BMWs are fun cars and pretty luxurious but they're only worth leasing, never owning.

After 70K miles they can become lemons that are constantly breaking down with parts & labor can cost you far more than you'd want to keep your 'fun & luxurious' car going.

Be smart and get a Lexus/Toyota or Acura/Honda.
 
When the German car companies are constantly raising the bar for performance, it's a completely different thing than building a Camry to last for many years. Also, think about the way the two types of car are driven... I don't think you'll see too many Corolla's at track days.

If you want performance and rock solid reliability, go with Porsche.
 
I’m talking about daily commuters, those brave souls who navigate the concrete jungle like it’s a video game on hard mode. Performance cars? They’re like the cheat codes of the automotive world—speed and handling are their superpowers, but reliability? That’s just a bonus feature they rarely decide to include.
 
I'd love to see the stats on this.
 
