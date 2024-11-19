Why is Garbrandt stylin on Dom so underrated on this forum?

The night I saw Cody get loose and start stylin and pop locking on Dom there probably wasn’t a moment I’ve seen that made me come out of my seat with a laughing cheer like that since. It was technical. It was hilarious. It was disrespectful. It was smooth. That night I came on the forum and there were crickets and people saying he looked like a fool. I understand we have different perspectives but Cody has top 3 moments of stylin in UFC history and literally signed his own fate. He got NO LOVE. What the hell is the deal?