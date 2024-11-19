  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why is Garbrandt stylin on Dom so underrated on this forum?

Mind Mine

The night I saw Cody get loose and start stylin and pop locking on Dom there probably wasn’t a moment I’ve seen that made me come out of my seat with a laughing cheer like that since. It was technical. It was hilarious. It was disrespectful. It was smooth. That night I came on the forum and there were crickets and people saying he looked like a fool. I understand we have different perspectives but Cody has top 3 moments of stylin in UFC history and literally signed his own fate. He got NO LOVE. What the hell is the deal?
 
it's not, we were all raving about it quite a lot actually

and whenever there's a thread about dominating title winning performances his one is the first to get mentioned
 
usernamee said:
it's not, we were all raving about it quite a lot actually

and whenever there's a thread about dominating title winning performances his one is the first to get mentioned
That shit was here today gone tomorrow in attention. Cruelly underrated moment
 
Because it was obviously an anomaly and probably didn’t happen…. <.< >.>
 
It's because he was a flash in the pan compared to his trajectory afterwards. He fell off hard and that overshadows the performance. His decline was immediate and he reached the top quickly for a brief second so it wasn't like Anderson Silva who was at the top for a long time.
 
It was a great performance

but then his next fight (actually several fights) he shit the bed

its like saying 'why is tony's performance on prime RDA not getting any love?'
 
